LETTERS: Judge Rentz will be missed; traffic growing on Texas Central Parkway

Rentz to be missed
I was saddened upon the passing of former McLennan County Judge Stanley Rentz, who was my lifelong mentor. Recently I was remembering him, as I just came to the county offices to pay my annual property taxes. As I sat in the foyer, waiting for my number, I couldn’t help glancing over to the McLennan County Texas Sesquicentennial Unity Quilt displayed on the wall.
In 1985-86, Judge Rentz had appointed me, as city manager in Mart, to chair the 21-member county commission to celebrate our great state’s 150th anniversary. Our commission won the state award as the best county commission in Texas, for all our many innovative and creative ideas. The best one was to have each of my city-appointed commissioners come up with a historical pictograph and ask their community SLAP group of ladies to knit that square. We sewed all the squares together around Texas Independence Day in 1986 and unveiled that quilt in the new county annex building.
I’ve always thought how innovative and unifying that project became, as it is one of the few things that truly symbolized the unity of all 20 of our county’s wonderful and diverse communities. Thank you, Judge Rentz, for your dedicated public service. We will miss you.
Roy Dell Walthall, Waco
Traffic concern
I just want to express my concern over the increased traffic on Texas Central Parkway. The city really needs to install traffic lights at the Wycon Drive/TCP intersection and the Gateway Boulevard/TCP intersection. Traffic has already increased in these areas, and Amazon and Tractor Supply haven’t even opened yet. It’s a safety concern.
Patricia A. Wachsmann, Waco
Prohibit circuses
Once again I see that a circus is coming to town. I am kindly requesting that the city of Waco prohibit circuses that exploit animals for a profit. According to dosomething.org: “Virtually 96% of a circus animal’s life is spent in chains or cages.” The Humane Society of the United States also takes a stand against circus cruelty. Human circus performers are just great, but let’s not torture and abuse innocent animals for profit or “entertainment.”
K. Schulz-Akers, Hewitt
Mass hysteria
I just read an article in the Sunday Trib of a recent “unfounded theory used to dismiss COVID measures” about the “concept of ‘mass formation psychosis’” (a hypnosis). A scientist claimed that the phenomenon “explained Nazi Germany.”
Experts have long debunked that idea related to Nazi Germany and now to COVID-19, citing no proof to support that theory.
My first thought in reading about that concept, though: Could that explain all of the people continuing to believe the bogus idea of the Big Lie, which has been legally disproved in every forum repeatedly since the presidential election?
It could be asked: Could all of those people be victims of this same “mass hysteria” idea? Just wondering.
Nancy A. Marquis, Waco