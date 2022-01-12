LETTERS: Judge Rentz will be missed; traffic growing on Texas Central Parkway

Rentz to be missed

I was saddened upon the passing of former McLennan County Judge Stanley Rentz, who was my lifelong mentor. Recently I was remembering him, as I just came to the county offices to pay my annual property taxes. As I sat in the foyer, waiting for my number, I couldn’t help glancing over to the McLennan County Texas Sesquicentennial Unity Quilt displayed on the wall.

In 1985-86, Judge Rentz had appointed me, as city manager in Mart, to chair the 21-member county commission to celebrate our great state’s 150th anniversary. Our commission won the state award as the best county commission in Texas, for all our many innovative and creative ideas. The best one was to have each of my city-appointed commissioners come up with a historical pictograph and ask their community SLAP group of ladies to knit that square. We sewed all the squares together around Texas Independence Day in 1986 and unveiled that quilt in the new county annex building.

I’ve always thought how innovative and unifying that project became, as it is one of the few things that truly symbolized the unity of all 20 of our county’s wonderful and diverse communities. Thank you, Judge Rentz, for your dedicated public service. We will miss you.