LETTERS: Keep burdensome property taxes in the public's view

For the most part, the vast majority of taxpayers were polite, patient and wanted to have their protest heard fairly. I believe our local appraisal review board did just that. Please, Dave, if you would offer a shoutout and thank you to the countless folks throughout Texas who choose to serve on local appraisal review boards. Please keep the “Watchdog” focus on the increasingly burdensome property tax structure here in Texas.

Having just completed my three-year ARB term in December, I offer a hearty thank you to all the folks I was blessed to serve with. ARB chairs Charles Reed, Donna Mitchell and Bob Chapman led with compassion and care during challenging moments. To my fellow ARB members, it was a pleasure working with such a caring, committed group of community members committing to serve McLennan County.

I ask The Waco Trib, as I asked The Dallas Morning News, to keep the burdensome property tax structure on the front pages and to seek to challenge local politicians and leaders to seek solutions to lessen the burden on local property taxpayers.

Michael Joseph Donahue, Waco

Speak for me