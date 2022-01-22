LETTERS: Keep burdensome property taxes in the public's view

Front and center
A recent letter to the editor titled “High property taxes” prompted me to ponder my recent three-year term serving on the McLennan County Appraisal District Appraisal Review Board. I sent the following letter to Dave Lieber, the “Watchdog” columnist for The Dallas Morning News:
Good morning, Dave! I love your focus on property taxes here in Texas and the role of protests before local appraisal review boards. I have just completed a three-year stint on the McLennan County Appraisal District’s review board. I jokingly refer to my three years as serving my penance. I write today as a shoutout to the countless folks across Texas who serve on local ARBs.
These past two years serving throughout the pandemic have been indeed a challenge. What kept me positive throughout my experience was my fellow board members. We are a diverse group of local folks offering to serve our communities. Simply put, these are good people who care about their communities. There were times, to say the least, it was not pleasant as angry taxpayers and the local appraisal district made our job difficult.
For the most part, the vast majority of taxpayers were polite, patient and wanted to have their protest heard fairly. I believe our local appraisal review board did just that. Please, Dave, if you would offer a shoutout and thank you to the countless folks throughout Texas who choose to serve on local appraisal review boards. Please keep the “Watchdog” focus on the increasingly burdensome property tax structure here in Texas.
Having just completed my three-year ARB term in December, I offer a hearty thank you to all the folks I was blessed to serve with. ARB chairs Charles Reed, Donna Mitchell and Bob Chapman led with compassion and care during challenging moments. To my fellow ARB members, it was a pleasure working with such a caring, committed group of community members committing to serve McLennan County.
I ask The Waco Trib, as I asked The Dallas Morning News, to keep the burdensome property tax structure on the front pages and to seek to challenge local politicians and leaders to seek solutions to lessen the burden on local property taxpayers.
Michael Joseph Donahue, Waco
Speak for me
In her Thursday letter, Nancy A. Marquis was referring to the quote from Lutheran minister Martin Niemöller. Niemöller started out supporting Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, but he later ended up spending years in German prison camps. Here is the short version of that quote:
“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist.”
“Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.”
“Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew.”
“Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”
This reminds me of another quote from President John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address. Kennedy said: “...those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside.”
American evangelical leaders who support Donald Trump and others like him would do well to consider and heed this advice.
Charles Reed, Waco