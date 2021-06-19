LETTERS: Keep Franklin Avenue one way, and why exactly are we paying for ERCOT?

One-way Franklin
I was really glad to see they are holding off on making Franklin a two-way street [Page A1, June 16]. I am old enough to remember when how happy we were when they made it one-way.
Franklin Avenue through downtown is too narrow to make two-way. Traffic backs up now as it is. Since Interstate 35 has been torn up, and even before then when it was always backed up just from I-35 traffic in general, those of us who live east of Waco could use Franklin as an alternate route to get home from the west side of Waco. The lights are synchronized, unlike Waco Drive, and we could drive right through Waco in a much shorter, smoother, less traffic-jammed period of time. Making Franklin two-way again is going to be a nightmare.
The Trib article states that parking may become an issue. I agree. People who park frequently stick out too far and cause those driving by to move over, affecting the next lane as well. With the traffic two-way, there is nowhere for the next lane to go other than into incoming traffic.
It’s also going to be more difficult to turn left. Unless all the intersections are going to be equipped with left turn arrows, traffic in the left lane is going to be backed up, causing all those who want to go straight to be in the lane next to the parked cars, or causing them to sit through the light several times behind the cars wanting to turn left.
When Waco was debating whether or not to make it two-way, I could see all the problems which were going to occur, but I held my tongue, because once Waco gets a “great idea”, they always run with it and never seem to be open to opposing views. Now that they are questioning that decision, I thought I would mention how it affects the people living in this area, not just those visiting from out of town.
Randy White, Axtell
Now it’s too hot?
I’m glad we paid ERCOT’s CEO close to $900,000 and a multitude of other top officials in the industry six-figure salaries, only to be told to monitor our usage of energy because it’s now apparently getting “too hot to handle” for our precious power grid. If its not equipped for cold, and its not equipped for heat, what are we paying for, exactly? I hope someone has been checking on our fearless Texas leaders, making sure they weren’t suffering too bad and needing to flee to another country for their A/C just yet. God bless Texas!
Jacob Mendoza, Waco
Clarification
Contrary to what Mark Osler wrote in his June 13 column, “The power of one word,” I did not address any “integrity gap” at Baylor University. In my April 15, 2014 letter to the editor I asserted a difference, in terms of Christian ethics, between persons who have experienced divorce and remarriage and repented and persons involved in ongoing same-sex relationships without repentance. And I was specifically addressing this difference within church decision-making contexts. I made no reference to any university.
Roger Olson, Waco
Editor’s note: Osler agreed his column incorrectly characterized Olson’s 2014 letter. The piece was corrected online at wacotrib.com.