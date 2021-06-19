LETTERS: Keep Franklin Avenue one way, and why exactly are we paying for ERCOT?

One-way Franklin

I was really glad to see they are holding off on making Franklin a two-way street [Page A1, June 16]. I am old enough to remember when how happy we were when they made it one-way.

Franklin Avenue through downtown is too narrow to make two-way. Traffic backs up now as it is. Since Interstate 35 has been torn up, and even before then when it was always backed up just from I-35 traffic in general, those of us who live east of Waco could use Franklin as an alternate route to get home from the west side of Waco. The lights are synchronized, unlike Waco Drive, and we could drive right through Waco in a much shorter, smoother, less traffic-jammed period of time. Making Franklin two-way again is going to be a nightmare.

The Trib article states that parking may become an issue. I agree. People who park frequently stick out too far and cause those driving by to move over, affecting the next lane as well. With the traffic two-way, there is nowhere for the next lane to go other than into incoming traffic.