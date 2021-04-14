LETTERS: Keep new Baylor basketball arena on campus

Stay on campus
My wife Jennifer (Baylor ’85) and I (UCLA ’85) very much enjoyed the men’s basketball team’s recent triumph through March Madness, the Final Four and the national championship game. How we were hoping for a matchup of our respective alma maters — alas, it was not to be. Congratulations to the Baylor Bears, a team of destiny comprised of gritty, determined, disciplined and selfless young men who also exhibit high character. They epitomized the concept of team play and are a shining example to all young athletes — and adults — in how to complete in both sports and life. And, oh, their defense was something to behold! I have read that Baylor will soon be building a new basketball arena to replace the Ferrell Center and that two sites are being considered, one on campus and one downtown near the Brazos River. I hope the on-campus location is the one chosen. One of the cherished memories I have as a UCLA student is walking by Pauley Pavilion every day, invariably thinking about the history that was made there and the 10 (later 11) national championship banners that hung inside. In an important way, Pauley’s location on campus uniquely connects UCLA’s students, faculty and staff to each other, all the while serving as an everyday reminder of the university’s overall greatness. Every basketball season, my wife and I return to campus to watch the Bruins play in Pauley. We walk the campus, reminisce about our respective college days and recall fond memories connecting both of us to the UCLA campus and its history and traditions.
Not long ago, Baylor’s football teams played their games at the off-campus Floyd Casey Stadium. Much like UCLA’s football teams, which have played for decades at the off-campus Rose Bowl across town in Pasadena, the atmosphere has lacked the energy and excitement that only a college campus can provide. With the new McLane Stadium, Baylor football fans now experience the electricity and spirit of an on-campus facility. As the Baylor administration considers the location of the new arena, I hope that careful thought will be given to the important role that an on-campus basketball venue would play in the life of the Baylor campus. I hope all generations of Bears studying at or visiting Baylor will be awed by such a campus arena, and that they be able to gaze up at what I hope will be many more national championship banners. Coaches Mulkey and Drew, Baylor basketball players past, present and future, and the entire Baylor nation deserve no less.
Ted Weggeland,
Riverside, Calif.
Vote Northcutt
Earth Day this year will be a first and memorable celebration for our family.
We plan to honor the 4.5 billion-year-old planet and its nearly 8 billion inhabitants by voting for Dr. Alan Northcutt for Waco City Council. Northcutt will give Waco representation for future quality existence by injecting science and medicine ideas for change into our local government.
I am unaware of anyone in state or national government with the contagious and courageous passion he has had and will have for the climate and social issues that face all of us. Remember, “all politics is local.”
Join us April 22, Earth Day, to exercise your right to vote in District 5 for Dr. Alan Northcutt.
Dr. Robert and Diane Springer, Waco