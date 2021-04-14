LETTERS: Keep new Baylor basketball arena on campus

Stay on campus

My wife Jennifer (Baylor ’85) and I (UCLA ’85) very much enjoyed the men’s basketball team’s recent triumph through March Madness, the Final Four and the national championship game. How we were hoping for a matchup of our respective alma maters — alas, it was not to be. Congratulations to the Baylor Bears, a team of destiny comprised of gritty, determined, disciplined and selfless young men who also exhibit high character. They epitomized the concept of team play and are a shining example to all young athletes — and adults — in how to complete in both sports and life. And, oh, their defense was something to behold! I have read that Baylor will soon be building a new basketball arena to replace the Ferrell Center and that two sites are being considered, one on campus and one downtown near the Brazos River. I hope the on-campus location is the one chosen. One of the cherished memories I have as a UCLA student is walking by Pauley Pavilion every day, invariably thinking about the history that was made there and the 10 (later 11) national championship banners that hung inside. In an important way, Pauley’s location on campus uniquely connects UCLA’s students, faculty and staff to each other, all the while serving as an everyday reminder of the university’s overall greatness. Every basketball season, my wife and I return to campus to watch the Bruins play in Pauley. We walk the campus, reminisce about our respective college days and recall fond memories connecting both of us to the UCLA campus and its history and traditions.