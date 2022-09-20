LETTERS: Ken Starr will be missed in Waco; China Spring outgrowing its roads

Starr lifted Waco

The sad news of Judge Kenneth W. Starr’s passing should be especially so in Waco, Texas. When Judge Starr and his wife Alice moved to Waco to become president of Baylor University in 2010, his presence changed our city immediately and immensely. His magnificent national accomplishments brought sophistication to our city, which we heretofore never had.

During his tenure as Baylor’s 14th president, he spoke at legal conferences around the country, always closing with a plug for Baylor and Waco. Never in the history of our city have we had a citizen of his national prominence and legal acumen. Starr was a devout Christian with genuine love of fellow man and country. Choosing to live in Waco after his time at Baylor was a surprise to many and a blessing to all. For Judge Starr to live here was not an easy proposition. His law practice and religious liberty practice caused his travel schedule to be extraordinarily burdensome, for which he never complained. His love of Waco as home was worth the burden.

Reflect for a moment this partial list of dignitaries Judge Starr brought to Waco as speakers: Clarence Thomas, U.S. Supreme Court justice; Sandra Day O’Connor, U.S. Supreme Court justice; Condoleezza Rice, U.S. secretary of state; Joe Lieberman, U.S. senator; Tom Cotton, U.S. senator; Frank Wolf, U.S. congressman; Alan Dershowitz, Harvard law professor; Rudy Giuliani, mayor of New York City; T. Boone Pickens, oil man and philanthropist; David Brooks, political commentator; Juan Williams, political commentator; Andrew Roberts, Churchill biographer; and many more. Who in our history could have ever brought this much talent to Waco? No one! Oops … perhaps the Gaineses.

So now Waco will continue to prosper while Judge Starr resides in Heaven where I hope to meet my dear friend again, if he will use his magnificent skills of persuasion and gain me a pardon.

Clifton Robinson, Waco

Growing pains

The new school year has started with a new school here on Wortham Bend Road (FM 2490). I am fortunate that I do not have to travel it during school rush hours.

Feeder roads to 2490 are North Rock Creek Loop and Jackson Lane. Both of these are narrow “country” lanes with no shoulders, and are barely wide enough for two cars to pass. They intersect with Old China Spring Road. All four of the intersections need to be reworked. The lengths of the culverts are inadequate and the road is beginning to cave in around the culvert at the corner of North Rock Creek and Wortham Bend Road in front of Dollar General.

Another feeder road is Culpepper Lane. It is so rough one can barely drive down it. Someone has put up a sign that says it is not maintained by the county. There are many houses on this road and many more are under construction.

I’m not sure who maintains these roadways. I don’t know if parts of them are in the Waco city limits, if others are county maintained roads, or if the state maintains the farm-to-market roads. It will take many dollars and much effort to improve these situations in these rapidly growing areas. For the safety of the schoolchildren and public, they need repairing.

Janice Conner,

China Spring