LETTERS: Koehler misses mark in characterizing CRT

Many people seem to think CRT is merely the academic use of rational and scientific methodology to critically examine institutions, laws, regulations, programs, policies, procedures, practices and power dynamics to identify racial bias — separate from any political agenda or ideology.

Why don’t we take what many people already believe CRT is and name it “reformed critical race theory.” This reformed CRT would be consistent with classical liberalism, Judeo-Christian values, the moral foundations of the civil rights movement, the legacies of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. No reasonable person could be opposed to it.

Charles Reed, Waco

Save the babies

Regarding Cheryl Foster’s letter to the editor of Oct. 28, I walk around Planned Parenthood all the time and I have not seen anyone talking to children. We only talk to adults. We hand out flyers to those that will take them. We never tell lies. We are not aggressive and threatening. We want to save the babies, as they are created by God, and he directs us to pray to save the babies. They are a gift from God.