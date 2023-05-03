No transparency

Two candidates running for the Woodway City Council have presented themselves to be sole proponents for transparency in local government, but have failed to be such during the entire election process.

Candidates David Russell, incumbent council member at-large, and David Keyston, challenger to council member David Mercer, have been in lockstep throughout the campaign season. Their political disclaimer says that their campaigns are being paid for by Russell, Keyston and two groups they refer to as 2Daves4Woodway and Concerned Citizens for Woodway.

Neither 2Daves4Woodway nor Concerned Citizens for Woodway have disclosed any activity in conjunction with the May 6 election.

Neither candidate — nor group — has filed the required 30-day preelection report with the Woodway city secretary.

Keyston appointed himself as his campaign treasurer and chose modified reporting, which limits his campaign spending. Russell, 2Daves4Woodway and Concerned Citizens for Woodway failed to designate a campaign treasurer at all.

Throughout the 2023 election season, Russell, Keyston and their supporters have made a number of unsubstantiated claims against their opponents, David Mercer and Gregg Glime — in fact, against the entirety of Woodway City Council members, present and past. The failure of Russell and Keyston to play by the rules is not an unsubstantiated claim — it is fact.

The Russell-Keyston campaigns have had a complete disregard for Title 15 of the Texas Election Code (regulating political funds and campaigns) — requirements enforced by the Texas Ethics Commission. Not only has this disregard for the process made it virtually impossible to know what is going on within these campaigns, it fails to instill confidence that, if elected, Russell and Keyston will indeed be advocates for transparency and following rules.

Carla Gray, Woodway

Out too soon

A former Connally Independent School District elementary school teacher, Timothy Bruner, was sentenced to five years in prison last month after McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens accepted his plea of guilty to charges of online solicitation of a minor and stalking by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit in October 2021.

Bruner had sent text messages and photos through a social media account to a human trafficking investigator posing as an underage person. He was indicted on those charges.

Bruner was arrested again on Sept. 19, 2022 for stalking by the human trafficking unit after another victim came forward. That time Bruner used Instagram to send the messages.

Why would DA Tetens accept a plea of five years in prison? If Bruner went to trial with the evidence they had on him, any jury would have found him guilty and he would have faced anywhere from 10 to 30 years in prison. With his five-year sentence he’ll be eligible for parole in 15 months.

Yet Tetens’ remarks were, and I quote, “We hope this sentence resonates throughout our community, and both parents and educators know we are continuing to protect our children.”

This was just another way for him to cut down his case load since when he took office Jan. 1 there were 3,700 felony cases that hadn’t been dealt with.

Richard Wilshire, Elm Mott