Garbage collected

I enjoyed your recent article about the cleanup at Lake Waco. It really does need to be cleaned up. Last October, as I was walking the trails along Lacy Point, I came across a vast landscape full of garbage that covered the entire peninsula shoreline, from one side to the other. It was covered in beer cans, empty and full; cardboard beer can boxes; gallon-size picante sauce containers; potato chip bags; and paper plates. It saddened and angered me.

The next morning I went back with several garbage bags and picked up as much as I could, with my bad back, and carried out thirty pounds of garbage. It took awhile to make it back to my truck with all that trash. I told myself that day that from now on whenever I walk the trails that I will start carrying garbage bags to aid in keeping the shorelines as clean as possible.

Please, people, take care of your parks and lakes. Make Lake Waco the jewel it once was.

Peter Hjelmstad Jr., Waco

Charter pitfalls

I registered to attend Parent Empowerment Night at Temple’s Central Texas Christian School on Feb. 20. The online registration to attend seemed to me to be required, and now I am a member of Texas for Greg Abbott’s online community with agreement to receive campaign emails.

Signs at the event were handed out saying “Fix our schools — Make them complete for students.” My question to this is what were our founding leaders intending when they established the right to a free and public education? A further selling point was to “fund students, not systems.” This is theoretically answered with education savings accounts, or ESAs. Handouts at the event included information that stated ESAs may be funded by state revenue and private donations. No funds from Texas public school accounts and no federal funding are to be used for this public-private partnership. The comptroller would manage program funds and applications to then contract with third parties to complete an array of connected tasks. Wow, not a small endeavor in an already slow-moving state bureaucracy. Will it be run like the existing state foster care system or ERCOT? What would be the costs for ESA management and execution? Are these future positions state-appointed, elected or contracted out to third parties?

Gov. Abbott told the crowd he has done more for public schools than any other governor. He touted that he passed more funding to schools and for teacher pay raises. Yet this boast does not affect charter/private schools because the guidelines of employee pay, staffing and most all procedures are established and run by the governing charter system and its board. Repeated messages at this Parent Empowerment Night were that no one loves their children like parents. Bright children are left behind in public schools. Curriculum should be approved/designed by parents with one speaker saying that history should be “His story.”

Abbott’s appearance at CTCS sounded and looked like a campaign stop to urge parents to call their local school representatives and promote ESA as a parent bill of rights to reform curriculum and force change. The governor will declare it as an emergency bill this session. The voters of Texas should know that legislative advertising is paid for by Texans for Free Enterprise. Voters should also be aware that third party entities and vendors with charter/private governing bodies require little to no oversight.

Nancy Pfiester,

Harker Heights