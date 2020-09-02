LETTERS: Laughing at us, staying silent, Falwell and Christianity

Laughing at us
I grew up in Waco, have recently retired as Professor of International Political Economy at the Brussels School of International Studies and was a part-time instructor for NATO. I have some concern about the effect of the last four years on U.S. security.
The Republican Party’s foreign policy failures have left America and the world in a more dangerous situation than before. They cancelled the agreement on North Korea, and North Korea is now building nuclear weapons.
They pulled out of the multiparty agreement on Iran, and Iran is now stockpiling enriched uranium and is closer to developing nuclear capability than before. When the Republican administration recently asked the United Nations Security Council to trigger sanctions on Iran according to the agreement, the Security Council ignored the request on grounds that the United States is, after all, no longer part of it.
When I toured NATO in the 1990s, the guide told us that the other members might argue among themselves, but when the Americans came into the room, the other members waited for us to make the decision. Now they laugh at us. When the Republican administration recently cut our contributions, the United States lost even more influence.
The recent Israel-UAE agreement opens up trade and diplomatic relations between Israel and a country that was never at war with it, and allows Israel to begin annexing territory again after a pause. Palestinians are angry. It is difficult to imagine a lasting peace in the Middle East so long as the Palestinians are left out.
Every year that the Republicans are in the White House, U.S. leadership of the world declines, and the national security of the United States and the international security of the world are in jeopardy.
Robert Scott Gassler, Everett, Washington
Why stand by?
It seems most of us know decent people, friends, blood kin or otherwise, who support a president who exhibits indecency on a daily basis. There’s usually a rationale for why these decent folks overlook such indecency. It could be a policy matter, their concern for our country, whatever.
But when the leader of the free world goes on Twitter to encourage thugs intent on violence, how can decent people stand by?
Bob Lott, Waco
No fall from grace
On the Friday CBS Evening News, Norah O’ Donnell reported that young Falwell “fell from grace” because of his actions and transgressions of God’s teachings. Having watched CBS News since Walter Cronkite days, I do not believe she thinks that. She has a history of fairness and responsibility. Who put that statement in her monologue? I think that it reflects the editorial staff and its effort to create an attitude of distrust of those called “Christian.”
I think that young Falwell should fall to his knees and ask forgiveness knowing that God does not withdraw his grace because of transgressions. We have a God that knows us and loves us and that is why He continues his grace.
Wendell Bryant, Hewitt
