Amazing lawmakers

It is indeed a privilege to live in the great state of Texas and to observe how our Legislature functions. I am amazed to see the incredible breadth of knowledge that all these legislators have.

They know about economics and finance, and so can advise investment firms how best to invest money (they cannot take climate change or how a company is run into account). They know all about history and education, so they can tell teachers how best to teach history, and librarians how best to stock their shelves. They know all about medicine, so they can tell OBGYNs how best to serve their patients (by not treating them). And they know all about biology, so they can pass laws treating everyone as either a heterosexual male or female.

I am a bit confused, though, that people who say they believe in “family values” would deny a family the right to receive the best medical treatment, or that believers in “small government” are so anxious to interfere with our private lives.

Ray Cannon, Waco

Automatic mayhem

Fact: More than 300 children ages 3-12 have been killed by guns since January of this year.

Fact: We are the only country in the world that has this problem.

We know that many mass shooters have mental and/or emotional issues, and are angry, wounded, resentful, revengeful or isolated. This has been cited tirelessly as the reason for our national problem of mass murders. And yes, we definitely need to focus on this very real problem and provide more resources for those in need of them.

But for heaven’s sake, why do we need AR-style military rifles, designed to obliterate as many bodies as possible in the shortest time possible, for sale and owned by ordinary citizens? We are very slow in catching on that this is the difference in our country and others who do not experience these mass murders. In schools, in grocery stores, in movie theaters, at concerts, in churches — there is no place that is safe anymore. Actually, most of us, about 80% according to polls, do get this, but unfortunately there is such huge pressure exerted on our legislators, most notably from the NRA, to continue to allow these killing machines in our society, and to resist common sense gun laws, which, again, polls say even the vast majority of gun owners support.

I call upon everyone who is heartsick and tired of these weekly, daily even, murders to exert your own pressure upon our legislators to, once and for all, stand up for the children, and all other victims of gun violence. We should not think that this could not happen in our town, and to our own children and grandchildren.

It’s time to do something.

Rosemary Whittle,

Gatesville

***

It took the Nashville shooter a matter of seconds to shoot those kids and adults. Police responded in minutes. There is no way that the police can respond fast enough to stop assault gun killings. We have to take the assault option off the table. There is no other way to effectively curb this type of violence. It happens too quick.

Joyce Probis, Waco

Help appreciated

I’d like to thank the Hill County EMS and fire department, and the kind strangers who pulled over to help me when I was in a traumatic car accident last weekend. I will never forget your empathy and compassion.

Chelsea Kramer, Waco