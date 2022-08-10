LETTERS: Learning new perspective on Waco busing order 50 years later

New understanding

The Richfield High School graduating class of 1972 held its 50th reunion this past weekend, and it’s important to thank the small group of individuals who worked hard so that those attending could be reminded of just how good we had it in 1972.

Relatedly, thanks to Erianne Lewis for her July 23 article on the legacy of A.J. Moore High School. Lewis’ inclusion of “In 1971 the school was closed under a court-ordered desegregation plan ... “ prompts me to respond. I’ve learned from direct conversations with a friend who was to be a 1972 graduating senior at A.J. Moore that our experiences were vastly different.

The federally required busing meant that A.J. Moore students were bused across town to Richfield High School (now Waco High), where I was also a 1972 graduating senior. My friend and her classmates were stripped of their long-anticipated senior year experience at A.J. Moore, spending their last high school year in new surroundings with new students, and my friend’s experience, as she describes it, was traumatic. This came to light when the two of us, not having known each other in 1972 in a class of over 600 seniors, realized that we had been classmates when our 35th Richfield class reunion was announced. She had come looking for me since I was on the “missing persons” list, and we were working for the same employer at the time. During our subsequent conversations, it quickly became apparent that she had no interest in attending any Richfield reunions, with continued motivation to distance herself from Richfield, informing me about what should have been her marvelous senior year at A.J. Moore. And it all made sense once I heard it from her firsthand.

I couldn’t help but notice that in the two evening events that I attended this past weekend, there were no people of color present. I would have been surprised if there had been, as my friend and her classmates’ journeys were starkly different from mine, with this year being no different from that one 50 years ago, regarding motivation to associate with Richfield. I was clearly reminded of my white privilege this weekend, and I am gladly changed after learning more of the truth about what happened in 1971 and the continued impact of required busing on the lives of my friend and her many classmates.

Paul Hoffman,

China Spring

Obscured facts

Blake Burleson’s piece, “City divided over Grace Act,” in Sunday’s Trib obscured some facts — most importantly that around 3/4 of the attendees at last week’s city council meeting were pro-life. In the overflow room, Pastor Ronnie Holmes was speaking when a pro-choice man broke in with loud profanity to try to out-shout the pastor. Holmes stepped aside as police officers escorted the other man out of the room; that’s what led authorities to move the pro-choice group elsewhere.

Burleson claims that “‘Pro-life’ Christians ... live in a ... bubble ... [and] often seem unaware that their moral calculation is not shared by all or even most American[s].” Really? Why does he think so many people showed up to oppose the so-called Grace Act? Burleson accused pro-lifers of “cherry picking” Bible verses to support their position. What stronger authority exists for a moral/ethical position than the Bible?

Tom Harrison, Waco