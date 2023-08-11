Left out

It has been common practice for many years to designate certain months as a time to highlight particular causes and even commercial products. Just a few examples: Black History Month, Women’s History Month, National Bird-Feeding Month, Jazz Appreciation Month, National Poetry Month, LGBT Pride Month, National Bike Month and National Hispanic Heritage Month. We even have National Ice Cream Month and National Pizza Month. This list barely scratches the surface; there are dozens of others.

But there is one group that is noticeably absent: left-handers. International Left Handers Day is observed on Aug. 13, which means leftys only get one day while yoga, bourbon and even zombies get a full month.

Some of the most famous people who have ever lived were leftys: Aristotle, Michelangelo, Leonardo Da Vinci, Julius Caesar, Alexander the Great, Mark Twain, Mozart, Jimi Hendrix, Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, Albert Einstein and thousands of others. Famous left-handed athletes alone number in the hundreds. Many people, such as Ronald Reagan, were born left-handed but converted (often against their will) to right-handed.

There was a time when left-handers were looked at with suspicion. The English word sinister comes from Latin meaning “on the left side,” while the Latin word dexter, meaning “on the right side,” gives us the English words dexterity and ambidextrous. Even in the Bible, the sheep, who will inherit the kingdom of God, are placed on Christ’s right hand, while the goats, who will be sent to eternal fire, are placed on his left. I hope that’s just figurative language.

On Sunday, wish your favorite southpaw a happy International Left Handers Day. But please, no left-handed compliments — and make sure no one is left out.

David B. Anderson, Waco

Selfish selves

Selfishness is the mother of greed and greed is the root of most of the world’s problems. Defeating selfishness is best accomplished by engaging in activities which require putting others first.

There are many human activities which require being unselfish. If we had loving, caring parents, being unselfish was near the top of the list of things we were taught. It is absolutely essential to be unselfish if any form of teamwork is to be successful. Also, at least a minimal level of conformity is essential in any team effort. People who fail to consider others and place higher values on their own ideas and wishes will doom the efforts of the whole team.

The greatest problem we face is knowing where self-confidence ends and arrogant selfishness begins. Few people enjoy failure — the ignorant laugh it off; the wise examine themselves and make improvements.

It is sad the current USWNT soccer team did not have better parents. Good parents are hard to find and many children seek help in the hands of irresponsible selfish strangers. May God have mercy on us all.

Thomas Vorderkunz, Woodway