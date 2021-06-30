LETTERS: Legislature should protect election workers

Thomas Hanson, Bynum

STAAR values

The article “Waco ISD STAAR performance lags state as pandemic takes heavy toll” is misleading. The validity of any measurement instrument’s values requires a particular set of assumptions being met. Using a bathroom scale in outer space would indicate I weigh zero pounds, but that value would not be valid because the assumptions for using a bathroom scale are not met.

The same is true for the STAAR. Interpreting its values is based on a particular set of assumptions being met. I challenge Carl Hoover or the Texas Education Agency to provide evidence that this is the case last year with the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing. Without such evidence, the STAAR values have as much validity as values from bathroom scales in outer space. This means that comparing this year’s STAAR values to last year’s values is just an exercise in futility.

Alexander Beaujean,

Woodway

Gov. Tantrum