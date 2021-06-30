LETTERS: Legislature should protect election workers

Protect workers
I vote in every election and am proud of the dedicated professional election officials in my county. I always smile and say thank you to the patriotic folks who work tirelessly at the polling place in every election to support our democracy.
Our election judges learn our complicated election laws and dedicate themselves to providing a safe and secure environment for the voters in their polling places. The judges should not be distracted by untrained partisan poll watchers who have no rules or limits placed on them and who have total access to voters. Let’s keep our polls peaceful and protected places for citizens, like me, to exercise our freedom to vote. Partisan poll watchers should be observers of the election process, not free to possibly intimidate voters.
Who will work at polling places if election officials are threatened with crimes if they make a mistake? Safe and secure elections need election judges, clerks, ballot board reviewers, ballot counting and processing teams, early voting clerks, elections administrators and county clerks. If the Texas Legislature makes innocent or unintended mistakes by these election officials a criminal offense, it will be much harder to find folks to work our elections.
If the Legislature really wants to secure and improve our elections, they should invest in upgraded equipment, expanded staffing for election administrators and required training for poll workers.
Thomas Hanson, Bynum
STAAR values
The article “Waco ISD STAAR performance lags state as pandemic takes heavy toll” is misleading. The validity of any measurement instrument’s values requires a particular set of assumptions being met. Using a bathroom scale in outer space would indicate I weigh zero pounds, but that value would not be valid because the assumptions for using a bathroom scale are not met.
The same is true for the STAAR. Interpreting its values is based on a particular set of assumptions being met. I challenge Carl Hoover or the Texas Education Agency to provide evidence that this is the case last year with the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing. Without such evidence, the STAAR values have as much validity as values from bathroom scales in outer space. This means that comparing this year’s STAAR values to last year’s values is just an exercise in futility.
Alexander Beaujean,
Woodway
Gov. Tantrum
So, Gov. Abbott threw a little temper tantrum and got into a snit because he didn’t get all his priorities through the Legislature. Like a petulant, petty small-time autocrat, he lashed out in vengeance with a threat (since carried out) to refuse to sign off on the pay for the legislators and all their aides for the work they did in this past legislative session.
Some say that this action is unconstitutional — and I guess we’ll find out — but it certainly revealed to everyone what a vindictive streak the governor has. He should have suspected the Democrats would attempt to block the bill dealing with far-reaching restrictions on voting and he should have done the reasonable thing — namely, meet with the legislators and hammer out a way forward. Together with the Republicans in the Legislature, the governor has shown a clear example of “my way or the highway.”
Ben Liles, Salado