LETTERS: Let our elders have first shot at the shot

Elders first

As I heard of more and more people getting vaccinated in Waco and hurried to help my parents (both in their 70s and with underlying health conditions) register for the vaccine, I started to become aware of how us younger people need to respect our “elders.” Sure, there are valid reasons that younger folks are getting vaccinated now and I respect those. However for those of us that are healthy and able-bodied I ask that you wait your turn to get vaccinated.

As older adults navigate the online registration process, finding trusted information from their doctors as to when to get vaccinated, and continue to worry about getting exposed or not, they may not be as quick to get in line. Now there are certainly older adults who could navigate technology better than Steve Jobs, so I want to be sensitive to that. In a world that is seeking to only help ourselves, I ask that those of us that are able seek to help those that may need it. We all need to have opportunity to receive the vaccine. I am asking that those who are healthy find themselves letting those who have paved the way for us have the first shot at receiving their shot. We owe them more, but this is a place to start.