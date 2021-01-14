LETTERS: Let our elders have first shot at the shot

Corrupted ideas
It is amazing how badly we have corrupted good ideas created nearly 250 years ago. It is true that the initial efforts had flaws but the results in 1789 eliminated most of those with a few exceptions. Eventually slavery was eliminated and women gained the right to vote. Along the way, however, our forefathers came to believe they could legislate flaws from human character. The basic concept of three branches of government was sound but mainly members of the legislative branch tried to expand their role. Eventually the judiciary and executive branches felt obligated to respond. Now we are facing the consequences of these efforts.
All of this tweaking has created problems our forefathers never anticipated. The one office that every American votes on is president. Because of diversity throughout even early America our forefathers came up with a brilliant plan. The basic idea was to give each state an elector for each member of Congress. This would allow citizens with diverse views in each part of any given state to express their views.
This basic concept has been corrupted through a process called gerrymandering. Instead of creating unity it has created diversion and dilution of sound ideals. Financial and specific political interests have come to dominate the drawing of boundaries. Rather than strengthening the original concept many want to do away with the Electoral College altogether. That would be well and good if we could count on all presidents to realize that they, among all elected officials, have to place themselves above political considerations. The repeated failure of Congress over the last 60 years to restore the faith of people in their government has brought us to the brink of disaster. The ends do not justify the means if any one group is given preference over everyone else.
Thomas Vorderkunz, Woodway
Elders first
As I heard of more and more people getting vaccinated in Waco and hurried to help my parents (both in their 70s and with underlying health conditions) register for the vaccine, I started to become aware of how us younger people need to respect our “elders.” Sure, there are valid reasons that younger folks are getting vaccinated now and I respect those. However for those of us that are healthy and able-bodied I ask that you wait your turn to get vaccinated.
As older adults navigate the online registration process, finding trusted information from their doctors as to when to get vaccinated, and continue to worry about getting exposed or not, they may not be as quick to get in line. Now there are certainly older adults who could navigate technology better than Steve Jobs, so I want to be sensitive to that. In a world that is seeking to only help ourselves, I ask that those of us that are able seek to help those that may need it. We all need to have opportunity to receive the vaccine. I am asking that those who are healthy find themselves letting those who have paved the way for us have the first shot at receiving their shot. We owe them more, but this is a place to start.
Pam McKown, Lorena