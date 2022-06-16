LETTERS: Lionizing Liz Cheney, no unwanted babies, lack of responsibility

Dishonor remains

The Jan. 6 committee held its first public hearing on June 9. Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the committee, played the role of prosecutor in laying out the facts.

History, in my opinion, will recall that Cheney, unlike most of her Republican colleagues, did the right thing — that morality, not politics, guided her behavior.

While I disagree with her on most policy issues (she voted 90% of the time with Trump), today I am Cheney’s fan. She spoke as an American and not as a politician. Saving our democracy is far more important than any other matter. Problems like inflation are temporary, but once democracy is lost it is lost — and the consequences last forever, hurting all of us more than rising gas and food prices.

Cheney’s withering message to her fellow Republicans was rhetorically powerful and no doubt will be remembered for a long time: “Tonight, I say this to our Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”

Richard Cherwitz, Austin

Upside to SB 8

There is a lot of discussion recently regarding the possibility of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Some have come to the conclusion that banning “safe and legal” abortions will turn our world upside down.

Fist of all, legal does not equate with safe when it comes to abortion. A woman having an abortion, chemically or surgically, is always at risk. SB 8 allows a woman time to tap the brakes and consider the risks of abortion vs. the delivery of her baby.

Yes, there are unexpected and unwanted pregnancies, but there are no unwanted babies. There are over 800,000 abortions a year in our country today. Why do we not hear about the estimated 1.3 million families looking to adopt a baby?

Bob Lehman, Meridian

It’s not the guns

Hysteria regarding gun violence is at an all-time high. Most narrow it down to more gun control. This is a simplistic solution that has put us in our current dilemma.

First we need to look at the common thread in all of these events. Starting with the guns is wrong because there are other considerations. Some say the lack of proper security. The list goes on and on. The most common thread in all of these events is the lack of responsibility and accountability on many. Blaming society as a whole gets touchy. Ninety-nine percent of society believes they always do the right thing. Statistics hardly support the idea that only 1 percent of society causes all of the problems. Only when we can accurately define responsibility will we begin to heal our problem.

It is a fact that 42,915 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2021. The NHTSA lists 12 major causes of these accidents. Most of these could have been prevented by responsible drivers. All of this despite countless, costly improvements in the cars we drive. How many people do you hear calling for a ban on motor vehicles? The same is true with gun violence.

I firmly believe in the importance of the Second Amendment. I also recognize our Founding Fathers would have never imagined our society falling to the depths it has. The two major causes of needless deaths in our country desperately need the establishment of rules of responsibility. Defining a specific age is wrong. I know a 6-year-old boy who is more responsible than his parents. We have systematically destroyed the values that are important to meet the wants of a few.

Thomas Vorderkunz,

Woodway