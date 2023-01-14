LETTERS: Local doctors urge Waco to keep smoke-free ordinance as is

Smoke-free works

The Waco City Council is attempting to overturn portions of the 8-year-old comprehensive smoking ordinance, which has been a huge success for the health of residents and visitors, employers and employees, non-smokers and smokers in this community. McLennan County physicians, along with our local hospitals and many of our largest health care nonprofits, stand united against these ill-thought and antiquated proposed changes that defy the best scientific evidence.

Waco’s 2015 ordinance included a compromise with cigar lounges, hookah lounges and hookah bars to grandfather in those existing businesses. The council is headed to remove this grandfather clause, and even more surprising, permit approval of outdated ventilation system requirements that have long been scientifically proven to not eliminate the health risks caused by secondhand smoke.

Currently, the law prohibits a smoking lounge in strip malls and multiunit buildings, where ventilation systems are not able to sufficiently clean the air and keep it from contaminating other businesses under the same roof, yet the revision planned would allow just that. Therefore, if a toy store or day care resides in the same mall as a smoking lounge, it will be legal to expose asthmatic kids to dangerous full-strength secondhand smoke. It is unthinkable that we would now allow such a scenario when our city completely protected such children nearly a decade ago.

Smoke-free public spaces are now the norm. They are healthy and widely popular. We know there is no safe level of secondhand smoke exposure nor a ventilation system adequate to filter smoke. Why now would we go backward and needlessly risk our children, employees and customers?

Join us in telling the Waco City Council to keep the current smoking ordinance on the books, as is.

JoAn Wade, Waco

Editor’s note: Wade is executive director of the McLennan County Medical Society.

Keep it green

I just drove by the old Lions Park Kiddieland area that was recently cleared out. It looks beautiful in an area without much green space. I hope we can retain this look with whatever is planned in the future.

David DeLoach, Waco

About those eggs

Egg prices have tripled in some states in the past year, largely because of the slaughter of nearly 58 million birds sickened by bird flu.

Yet no price can possibly justify the cruelty inherent in egg production. When chicks are hatched, all “useless” males are ground up alive or suffocated in large plastic bags. The “lucky” females are crammed five to a wire cage the size of a folded newspaper, where they are unable to spread their wings or display other normal behaviors. The wire floor cuts painfully into their feet, as the walls tear out their feathers. When their egg production drops after 18 months, they are simply ground up for pet food.

But there is more. Eggs contain saturated fat and cholesterol, key factors in incidence of heart disease, stroke, cancer and diabetes. They frequently carry food-borne bacteria, including salmonella, campylobacter, listeria and staphylococcus, which account for 1.3 million U.S. illnesses and 500 deaths annually.

Entering “egg-free” in a search engine returns tons of recipes for delicious, compassionate, healthful, eco-friendly egg substitutes and egg-free food products.

Warner Farwell, Waco