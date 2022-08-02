LETTERS: Local government can handle ‘divisive issues’ with grace

Confidence in us

I read with interest Nat Green’s July 29 letter. I understand but disagree with the concern that Waco City Council Member Kelly Palmer’s proposal will eventually cause riots like we have seen in Portland and other cities. I am confident that the city council can handle this “divisive issue” and that its decision won’t result in riots and/or in the “defunding” of our Waco Police Department.

Our mayor and city council members don’t run for election as Republicans or Democrats. They don’t get huge amounts of money from special interest groups and they are not beholden to political party politics or lobbying. They will listen to both sides of any “divisive issue” and make a decision based on what they think is in the best interests of the city of Waco. I may not like their final decision, but I respect the process they use that includes listening to both sides. They are not career politicians like the those in our Texas Legislature who created the vigilante law that actually initiated the “divisive issue.” I have seen our city council deal with divisive issues in the past and they do it with respect for each other and their constituents. Isn’t that the way it was supposed to work?

The legislators in Austin won’t have to deal with issues like the 10-year old rape victim in Ohio that had to travel out of state to get help. Local governments in Texas will have to deal with those types of situations and will have to decide if this type of victim should be arrested if she chooses to get an abortion. Perhaps Palmer felt that these types of decisions deserve to be discussed within this community, since this community will certainly be affected.

I do agree that if we don’t like the law that we should work to change it in Austin. I understand that we will have an opportunity to do so in November.

Dale Fisseler, Waco

Enforce all laws

I am a resident of Waco and fully oppose the graceless Grace Act. This is anything but grace, to not enforce the laws of our state and protect our most vulnerable, the unborn.

Do not allow our city to have such godless laws and make our police not enforce laws that protect us all. We do not get to choose which laws we would like to obey or enforce.

Without laws society cannot exist and I think we can easily see how that demoralizes and destroys cities such as San Francisco. Keep Waco safe from such destruction.

Rhonda Steinbach, Waco

Adopting Christians

There is an easy solution to the debate on abortion: Put the baby up for adoption. There are lots of good Christian people willing to adopt your baby. There are plenty in the church looking specifically to adopt a baby. It would be gracious to give them and the church such a wonderful gift. Our church’s youth group had been dwindling for years and membership declined. Thankfully, adoption is a means of not only providing a home for a baby, but also helping our congregation revitalize and introduce these babies to Christianity.

If you do not want your baby, remember there are plenty of good Christians who will teach them good Christian values. They will teach them right from wrong. They will teach them to work against the devil and his evil agenda.

Lastly, remember, it is only nine months of your life to provide a good Christian family and a congregation with a new baby. That seems like a good trade. This is why I support John Pisciotta. His group is working to ensure good Christian families have babies to introduce to the church.

Dale Hogan, Woodway