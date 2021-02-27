LETTERS: Local representatives cited for vote against weather preparation bill

But their false pride is brittle and their days are numbered. First, they are the next generation to die. Second, blaming others for the massive failure is weak leadership; it fails to impress a new, younger generation of citizens which is in the process of hospicing the mindset that’s freezing our hearts, our minds and our will to act on behalf of the public good.

And third, the younger generation is birthing the mindset that people, planet, profit and accountability are all connected, important and possible. To assure we are all part of that invigorating mindset, no matter our age, we would do well to stream to the polls in every election, local and national, to heed Margaret Mead’s famous words: Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.

Ingrid Martine, Valley Mills

Locals stepped up

Difficulty came in the form of ice and suffering came in the form of bitter cold. As lights flickered or failed, and as the clean water supply dwindled, our city leaders responded quickly with both diligence and decisiveness.