LETTERS: Local representatives cited for vote against weather preparation bill

They voted no
Texas Government Code section 2056.002(b) covers reporting requirements by public agencies to the state legislature. In 2015, the 84th legislature produced House Bill 2571 that required each agency — including the Public Utility Commission and ERCOT — to report on strategic plans for management of changes in weather, water availability and climate variability, including resources and coordination required by said agencies.
On May 15, 2015, both Kyle Kacal and Doc Anderson (and just about every other Republican) voted against that change in reporting, transparency and preparation.
Elections have consequences.
Cheryl Foster, Waco
Mindset on hospice
Millions of freezing constituents? No problem. Let them go to Cancun, says Sen. Ted Cruz. Sound familiar? Like Queen Marie Antoinette advising her thousands of starving subjects prior to the French Revolution: “Let them eat cake!” Yeah, right.
The “I have mine” mindset flourishes anywhere among those with unchecked power. Currently it’s on high definition display thanks to the Texan “good ol’ boy” network in charge of the state’s naked, that is, unwinterized, energy distribution system. Warned 10 years ago that our power network needed to be prepared for unprecedented weather conditions due to the climate crisis, they did nothing. Largely pooh-poohing climate science and proud of the mantra of “no regulations for us,” the unchecked power of mostly old white men proclaiming Texas’ energy independence from the rest of the country prevailed yet again.
But their false pride is brittle and their days are numbered. First, they are the next generation to die. Second, blaming others for the massive failure is weak leadership; it fails to impress a new, younger generation of citizens which is in the process of hospicing the mindset that’s freezing our hearts, our minds and our will to act on behalf of the public good.
And third, the younger generation is birthing the mindset that people, planet, profit and accountability are all connected, important and possible. To assure we are all part of that invigorating mindset, no matter our age, we would do well to stream to the polls in every election, local and national, to heed Margaret Mead’s famous words: Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.
Ingrid Martine, Valley Mills
Locals stepped up
Difficulty came in the form of ice and suffering came in the form of bitter cold. As lights flickered or failed, and as the clean water supply dwindled, our city leaders responded quickly with both diligence and decisiveness.
A big thanks to our winter patriots including Mayor Dillon Meek, City Manager Bradley Ford, Deputy City Manager Deidra Emerson, Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt, Fire Chief Gregory Summers, County Judge Scott Felton and so many more.