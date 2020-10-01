LETTERS: Local water discussion on tap, wasted opportunity in liquor store development

Cool, clear water
Waco and the suburbs and rural areas of McLennan County are home to about 250,000 people. Our tap water comes from sources such as Lake Waco and the Trinity Aquifer. Visitors contribute to our tourist economy and may experience the Brazos River downtown. Manufacturing and agriculture, strong economic sectors for Greater Waco, depend on water.
Many organizations are involved in planning to make sure that all users in our community have water. However, population growth is expected to continue and changes in the timing and intensity of precipitation events, flooding, droughts and extreme heat are likely to be a part of future climate conditions. We may experience changes in water quantity and quality, as well as declining water infrastructure such as dams, pipes and treatment facilities.
Our priorities in 2020 have rightly been centered on the global coronavirus pandemic, and you may be thinking that issues such as water planning can take a back seat. But this year has only highlighted the fact that impacts from the pandemic, such as climate and other environmental impacts, are not fair and are not felt equally by all people. Water issues are not only environmental issues, they’re part of the larger context of our social and economic realities.
All members of the Greater Waco community and McLennan County are invited to voice their opinions about water in an online forum at justwacowaters.consider.it hosted by the Mayborn Museum and the Center for Reservoir and Aquatic Systems Research at Baylor University. It’s open through Oct. 15. You don’t have to be a water expert to participate. Forum results will be widely shared throughout our community.
Melissa Mullins, Lorena
Nothing new
My husband and I have lived in the Brook Oaks neighborhood for more than nine years and have loved being a part of this community. There has been a lot of response about the new development on 18th Street, which will include a liquor store, a dollar store, café, CBD products and check-cashing services.
What bothers me most about this development is that it seems like a wasted opportunity. The developer made a large investment in building a quality-looking retail center. Yet it’s being filled with a disappointing mix of businesses, seemingly based on limited assumptions about what type of businesses our community can support. None of these businesses is likely to add economic activity to the area but rather merely pull it from similar businesses nearby. There are already at least two cash-checking businesses and two dollar stores within a mile of this development.
I have loved many of the new businesses that have moved into our neighborhood, especially those that have added something nearby that we couldn’t get before. My family loves Helados La Azteca and I was excited to see the survey at Jubilee Market about a potential Mexican coffee shop that could go in next door. I want businesses that get people excited rather than shrugging and replying, “Sure, I guess another dollar store could be helpful.”
Cristin Hulyk, Waco
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!