LETTERS: Local water discussion on tap, wasted opportunity in liquor store development

Cool, clear water

Waco and the suburbs and rural areas of McLennan County are home to about 250,000 people. Our tap water comes from sources such as Lake Waco and the Trinity Aquifer. Visitors contribute to our tourist economy and may experience the Brazos River downtown. Manufacturing and agriculture, strong economic sectors for Greater Waco, depend on water.

Many organizations are involved in planning to make sure that all users in our community have water. However, population growth is expected to continue and changes in the timing and intensity of precipitation events, flooding, droughts and extreme heat are likely to be a part of future climate conditions. We may experience changes in water quantity and quality, as well as declining water infrastructure such as dams, pipes and treatment facilities.

Our priorities in 2020 have rightly been centered on the global coronavirus pandemic, and you may be thinking that issues such as water planning can take a back seat. But this year has only highlighted the fact that impacts from the pandemic, such as climate and other environmental impacts, are not fair and are not felt equally by all people. Water issues are not only environmental issues, they’re part of the larger context of our social and economic realities.