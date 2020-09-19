LETTERS: Looking for FDR's leadership, Waco's good cops and questioning conservative credentials

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No conservative

I read longtime conservative Mark Long’s letter to Sen. John Cornyn and have a few observations. I seriously question his “conservative Republican principles” and will explain why he is actually just another “Never Trumper” in disguise. Mr. Long opposed the tea party, which was born out of the tyranny of the Obama regime. This is hardly a conservative position. As far as what he has “witnessed” in the intelligence community, it pales in comparison to what the FBI and CIA have done to Trump.

His comments on the Mueller Report, Justice Department, Postal Service, pandemic, etc. underline my point. To have concerns about the politicization of the current Justice Department after Obama’s Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch are laughable as is his concern for the executive powers Trump has used, which were perfected by Obama. Also, his Monday morning quarterbacking of the Iraq war, which he admittedly did not oppose, in hindsight was very fortuitous.