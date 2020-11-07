LETTERS: Maligning, praising our doctors

Maligning doctors
I apologize for our Republican president and his recent campaign rhetoric regarding doctors profiting with each death of a patient from COVID-19. I cannot imagine Dwight D. Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush or George W. Bush ever denigrating the medical profession. To think a Republican president is so desperate to get elected that he would mislead the public about the ethical treatment of physicians and medical personnel is to discount doctors’ oath of practice: “. . . do no harm.”
One question that will dog me long after this election: How could any Republican vote for a man who disrespects the training, sacrifice and courage it takes to care for people who have life-threatening illnesses — patients who come into emergency rooms by the hundreds; men, women and children suffering for weeks to months in hospitals? Some recover; too many die while doctors work long hours and comfort virus-infected patients who aren’t allowed others present at their deaths because of the pandemic. Doctors see the suffering many of us do not fully comprehend.
The Republicans I know personally would never, and never have, nor ever will disrespect the medical profession. Nor would they question their own faith in their doctors to ethically provide the best treatment possible.
Republicans are better than believing doctors profit from death. Why then have so few of them refrained from confronting those voicing such an affront to our values? Where has the Party of Lincoln gone? Please awake, return to your moral roots. Step up and defend the medical profession because we need them more than we need a crazy-talking president of the United States!
Thomas Schenck, Clifton
Praising a doctor
Indeed, 2020 will be known as a year of sudden COVID-19 worldwide viral invasion and some capricious domestic rioting and looting. That contagion and topical unrest spawned political, often venomous discourse resulting in an accentuated lack of civil, cross-party political dialogue. Of note, it has also been a year of appointment of another Supreme Court justice and a presidential election.
It’s also the year in which a major presence in the field of medicine, Dr. John Speckmiear, passed away. To know John was an honor and a pleasure. He was intensely curious, constantly researching and remaining current about today’s evolving medical knowledge. A visit to “my doctor” found us discussing the nuances of a clinical issue or elaborating about an obscure drug interaction. Behind that smile and mustache was a warm, caring, intelligent and intensely inquisitive physician who was as at home with a medical journal as he was in the field with a rod or gun.
For him, it was always about the hunt, whether in academics or outdoors sports. He enjoyed research and preparation and spent more time coordinating, sharing his wisdom, teaching and supervising than actually hunting or in his office.
To honor his impact on the field of medicine in Central Texas, he was presented the Gold-Headed Cane Award by fellow physicians of the McLennan County Medical Society.
For friends, patients, colleagues and family, John’s passing was a huge loss to us and the community. It has left a vacuum in our hearts. Rest in peace, John.
Stephen H. Corwin, M.D.
(retired), Waco
