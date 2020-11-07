LETTERS: Maligning, praising our doctors

Maligning doctors

I apologize for our Republican president and his recent campaign rhetoric regarding doctors profiting with each death of a patient from COVID-19. I cannot imagine Dwight D. Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush or George W. Bush ever denigrating the medical profession. To think a Republican president is so desperate to get elected that he would mislead the public about the ethical treatment of physicians and medical personnel is to discount doctors’ oath of practice: “. . . do no harm.”

One question that will dog me long after this election: How could any Republican vote for a man who disrespects the training, sacrifice and courage it takes to care for people who have life-threatening illnesses — patients who come into emergency rooms by the hundreds; men, women and children suffering for weeks to months in hospitals? Some recover; too many die while doctors work long hours and comfort virus-infected patients who aren’t allowed others present at their deaths because of the pandemic. Doctors see the suffering many of us do not fully comprehend.

The Republicans I know personally would never, and never have, nor ever will disrespect the medical profession. Nor would they question their own faith in their doctors to ethically provide the best treatment possible.