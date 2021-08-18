LETTERS: Masking, Typhoid Mary and very happy frogs

Not an absolute

I was dismayed that the majority of Waco ISD trustees saw fit not to oppose Superintendent Kincannon’s decision to implement a mask mandate for all students and staff in Waco ISD.

While I can appreciate that the board is clearly between a rock and a hard place, it cannot simply acquiesce to the governor's order. Although the superintendent plans to implement a contract tracing protocol, this is not so much a preventative measure as much as it is a "containment" tool. Virtually all credible health experts agree that in order to save the lives of our children and others there are two absolutely essential no-brainers: wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

If this were not a life-or-death issue, yes, it would be prudent to take the path of least resistance and not risk negative pushback. But beyond the many practical factors that should be taken into account, the “elephant in the room” is the moral imperative to put the lives of children above all such factors, including even — in this extreme case — legal considerations.