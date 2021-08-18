LETTERS: Masking, Typhoid Mary and very happy frogs

Not an absolute
I was dismayed that the majority of Waco ISD trustees saw fit not to oppose Superintendent Kincannon’s decision to implement a mask mandate for all students and staff in Waco ISD.
While I can appreciate that the board is clearly between a rock and a hard place, it cannot simply acquiesce to the governor's order. Although the superintendent plans to implement a contract tracing protocol, this is not so much a preventative measure as much as it is a "containment" tool. Virtually all credible health experts agree that in order to save the lives of our children and others there are two absolutely essential no-brainers: wearing masks and getting vaccinated.
If this were not a life-or-death issue, yes, it would be prudent to take the path of least resistance and not risk negative pushback. But beyond the many practical factors that should be taken into account, the “elephant in the room” is the moral imperative to put the lives of children above all such factors, including even — in this extreme case — legal considerations.
Of course, most of us hold, or should hold, the "rule of law" in high regard. But what the majority of the school board fails to take into account is that the rule of law is not an absolute if it is abused by those in power in ways that directly threaten the lives and health of the body politic.
It is urgent that Waco ISD acts now because the delta variant is much more contagious than the variant that caused us to go remote last year. Even if it eventually costs us legal and financial repercussions, so be it. Who can put any dollar amount on the life of even one child in our community?
Jack A. Hill, Waco
For thee, not me
Pubic school districts in Waco refuse to require their students wear masks because Gov. Greg Abbott created an executive order prohibiting government agencies from making their own public health decisions. The Texas representatives to the U.S. Senate have supported the governor in this decision. Neither the governor nor Sen. John Cornyn have school-age children, but Sen. Ted Cruz does. Sen. Cruz also happens to send his children to a private school that requires all students to wear masks.
So, the message is clear for Texans. If you are wealthy, your children can have the privilege of going to schools that employ common-sense public health procedures. Otherwise, your kids should play Russian roulette with their lives. There is sufficient scientific evidence available to infer wearing masks significantly limits transmission of COVID-19. School superintendents should rely on science rather than politics to make decisions about our children's lives.
Alexander Beaujean, Woodway
Typhoid terrific
Lynn Tatum’s column in Sunday’s Trib was amazing. The juxtaposition of Typhoid Mary and our current state was simply genius. One can only hope that letter writer Ivan Pruett in Hewitt took the time to read it too.
Cal Slonaker, Waco
Happy frogs
I hope before the city of Waco water department raises its rates, it travels down 19th Street toward Bosqueville and checks out the open hydrant on the right. It’s been open for the third week now. The frogs in the pond it’s making are happy.
Katherine Miller, Waco