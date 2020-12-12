LETTERS: Masks, politics and Waco's terrible road conditions

More on masks
Citizens of Waco, why are you not wearing your mask in local businesses? We are in a 100-year global pandemic. Why are businesses not enforcing masks? We will never get past this surge of sickness and death. Please put your political views aside and protect yourself and others. Its scary to go around the community and everyone has a cavalier selfish attitude. Please, please wear a mask.
* * *
Yesterday, wearing my obligatory mask, l had to return an item to Home Depot on Waco Drive. l was leaving when l passed a brawny young man, probably in his mid-30s, preparing to enter the store.
I called out, “Where is your mask?” He defiantly responded, “l don’t have one,” glaring at me (for my “rudeness”?) and entered the store without any observable face covering.
So much wrong with this picture! No mask with the lame excuse of not having one! While he appeared to be the picture of health, too many other customers, who were wearing masks, aren’t.
In today’s paper it is written we have five more COVID-19 deaths and the city has secured a refrigerated truck for a possible morgue. Oh yeah, it is just a hoax.
Makes me sick, and hopefully not from COVID.
Rickety roads
Now that Waco is getting some great new business projects, such as Amazon and the new can factory, it should be time to provide some decent road conditions for all. Most of the streets within the industrial zone are in terrible condition and should be resurfaced. Maybe improving our streets will draw even more interest in new development.
Partisan swipe
In the Dec. 6 column by A. Christian Van Gorder, “On this Dec. 7, let’s unite,” I read in agreement his piece on uniting the country, just as World War II had done in generations past. His points were spot on to me, until he decided it was necessary to include: “Some leaders, former draft-dodgers, have even scorned the sacrifices of our troops.”
This is an obvious swipe at Trump, and for many like me, greatly lessens the impact of the article. I realize it’s an opinion piece, but why does partisan politics have to enter almost everything in the newspaper these days?
Real mainstream
I’m intrigued by people that are different from me. And so are most Americans. I’ve lived and traveled all over America and I know mainstream Americans want everyone that pays taxes to have the same rights, whether in the voting booth or at the justice of the peace.
Mainstream values of America include welcoming diversity, encouraging social changes for the better and, yes, we’re curious about cultural differences. How else to explain the popularity of Italian and Mexican restaurants? Over the past two centuries these are the values that have actually made America great.
That Democrats have won the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections proves that the America of Donald Trump and his fans, resenting the Americans they don’t even want to admit are American, is mainstream America. This election has shown that for 45% of America it doesn’t matter what a Republican president does or doesn’t do (295,000 dead Americans, anyone?). But don’t mistake that for “mainstream” America.
Charles Stonick, Granbury
