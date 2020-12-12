LETTERS: Masks, politics and Waco's terrible road conditions

Rickety roads

Now that Waco is getting some great new business projects, such as Amazon and the new can factory, it should be time to provide some decent road conditions for all. Most of the streets within the industrial zone are in terrible condition and should be resurfaced. Maybe improving our streets will draw even more interest in new development.

Partisan swipe

In the Dec. 6 column by A. Christian Van Gorder, “On this Dec. 7, let’s unite,” I read in agreement his piece on uniting the country, just as World War II had done in generations past. His points were spot on to me, until he decided it was necessary to include: “Some leaders, former draft-dodgers, have even scorned the sacrifices of our troops.”

This is an obvious swipe at Trump, and for many like me, greatly lessens the impact of the article. I realize it’s an opinion piece, but why does partisan politics have to enter almost everything in the newspaper these days?

Real mainstream