LETTERS: Maybe the Trib needs to bring back COVID-19 ribbon

Losing control

I was happy a few months ago when the Trib stopped running the ribbon on COVID-19 stats in McLennan County, Texas and the U.S. We had finally turned the corner on a deadly pandemic. But maybe it needs to start running again. McLennan County had 104 new cases reported Tuesday with 51 people hospitalized with serious COVID-19 infections. We had the disease dwindling here and across the nation — it was going away. But the reluctance of certain people to get the vaccine has let it get another foothold, and it’s surging again.

We have enough vaccines for every person in our country — many nations are struggling to get just a few doses for their people. Only around 41% of people in McLennan County are fully vaccinated, a little over 50% in Texas and just under 70% across the nation. Whether it’s misinformation, a political view or just plain ignorance, these people are the reason that we may be back where we were one year ago.

The new variant is incredibly contagious and can even infect the fully vaccinated, but they are not the ones dying. Over 90% of hospitalizations are with people who have not been vaccinated. Breakthrough infections with vaccinated people are usually very mild.