Before shots

So we had another major shooting, this time in Allen. Do we know if the shooter was mentally challenged? How about the Uvalde shooter? Did his parents know he had mental problems? The Sandy Hook shooter was going out shooting AR-15s with his mother. Did she know he was going to go berserk? Probably not! The shooters in El Paso, Nashville and Louisville — Were these shooters identified as having mental problems before their shooting rages? Most likely not. Parents and guardians will answer “I did not know he had problems.” Or “my child would not have done that.”

Mental help screening will not prevent potential shooters unless parents, guardians, teachers, spiritual leaders and others support it 100%. And get it before the shots are fired.

Robert Powers, Waco

Correct numbers

In reference to Charles Reed’s column on Friday [“Raise taxes on the rich to balance the budget”], I take serious issue with his statement that “more than 90% of the national debt was caused by Presidents Reagan, George W. Bush and Trump.” I don’t know what Reed did in his years of working for the federal government, but it sure didn’t include math and statistics or he is just blatantly lying.

Let’s take a look at the national debt numbers from Reagan’s term through 2 1/2 years of Biden’s term. These numbers are from government figures online, which Reed obviously did not look up. The debt was roughly 1 trillion dollars when Reagan took office. The amount of debt racked up since then is as follows:

Reagan — 1.86 trillion; George H.W. Bush — 1.55 trillion; Clinton — 1.4 trillion; George W. Bush — 5.85 trillion; Obama — 8.6 trillion; Trump — 6.7 trillion; and Biden — 4.3 trillion and counting. This is where we now stand at 31.4 trillion. Simple math puts Reagan, George W. Bush and Trump at 14.41 trillion of the 31.4 trillion or 46% of the total debt, or about half of Reed’s 90% exaggeration. This includes Trump’s 6.7 trillion, which was mostly due to COVID-19.

The other asinine comment made by Reed is “Biden is doing an excellent job of managing the budget and economy”. This absolutely defies belief as his poll numbers can attest. Keep in mind that if it wasn’t for Joe Manchin, the hilariously named Inflation Reduction Act (actually the Green New Deal) would have been $3 to $4 trillion higher. Biden’s spending in 2 1/2 years is the chief cause of the inflation we are now having and the rapidly increasing national debt that we now have.

Reed’s solution, like all Democrats, is to raise taxes on the rich in order to balance the budget. There is not enough money in the top 1% of the “rich” if you were to confiscate all of it to balance the budget, let alone start paying down the debt. The only solution is to get spending under control. If not, our children and grandchildren will be the ones who suffer.

Gary Johnson, Waco

Editor’s note: The U.S. Treasury Department lists the following national debt totals in inflation-adjusted dollars (in trillions): 1981, $3.18; 1989: $6.78; 1993, $9.02; 2001, $9.67; 2009, $16.37; 2017, $24.34; 2021, $30.76.