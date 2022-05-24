LETTERS: Mental health needs funding; judicial disclosure needed; Cameron Park trip enjoyable

Disclosure needed

Legislation sponsored by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn will bring much-needed financial transparency to the federal judiciary.

The Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act requires federal judges to publish financial disclosure reports online. The need for this legislation grew out of a Wall Street Journal investigation that found more than 130 federal judges failed to recuse themselves in nearly 700 cases in which they or an immediate family member held stock in a company involved in the case.

The bill achieved wide bipartisan congressional support. Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse of Central Texas urges the president to sign this needed measure.

Roger Borgelt, Austin

Working for 988

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.

As an active case manager within our community, I see on a daily basis how alone those who are underserved in our community are. They feel they have nowhere to turn and no one to talk to.

I am calling on my legislators at the federal and state levels to support legislation that will fund the implementation of 988 and the suicide and mental health crisis system across our nation, particularly for those in underserved communities.

Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 and de-escalates the crises of tens of thousands of callers each day. On July 16, those in distress and those that support them will be able to reach the Lifeline through a simple three-digit number: 988. By making the Lifeline more accessible through this shorter number, calls, texts, and chats to the Lifeline's network of crisis call centers are expected to increase.

It is vital that the federal government work with states to ensure callers in distress will have: 1. someone to call; 2. someone to come help; and 3. somewhere safe to go. We must act now to secure funding to equip call centers and community crisis response services throughout the country with the staff and resources to respond to everyone in crisis.

Join me this month in urging our federal and state public officials to do #MoreForMentalHealth. You can start by visiting moreformentalhealth.org.

Together, we can help #StopSuicide.

Melissa Fuston, West

Class trip kudos

I want to thank the city of Waco Parks and Recreation Department for providing such a wonderful service to schools through guided hikes. Our second- and third-grade students were taken on a hiking field trip through Cameron Park led by Park Ranger Justin Sheppard. He was fantastic with our kids, giving lots of great information while keeping it fun and flexible at the same time. The kids learned a lot and had a great time.

I believe Ranger Sheppard instilled a love for hiking and the outdoors in some of our kids who have never had this experience previously. Several of our school staff stated that "it was the best field trip ever!"

Betsy Burnett, Mart

Editor's note: Burnett is superintendent of Mart ISD.