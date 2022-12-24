LETTERS: Midway candidate wasted our time; build new streets, not trails

Thanks for nothing

In reference Joseph Coburn’s withdrawal as the pick for the Midway ISD superintendent position, it’s a sad day when somebody puts themself into the running for a position like this with no apparent serious thought as to whether or not they really want the job to begin with. What a waste of everybody’s time and money, including the school board that spent countless hours and money sifting through all the information, only to come up with a candidate who apparently never really wanted the job to begin with. Thanks for nothing, sir.

John Baker, Hewitt

Medicare fraud

It is unsettling for anyone to be scammed, but especially so for senior citizens. My Medicare account was billed by a fake drug supplier for a drug my physician never ordered for me and one that I don’t use. Thankfully I had read my Medicare Summary Notice for this discovery, and following a phone conversation with Medicare, it was learned there is such a fraud.

Hope you dear seniors don’t need the Medicare fraud line, 800-633-4227, but it is wise to be aware. God bless us all.

Jenny Taylor, Waco

***

Check your Medicare Summary Notices carefully. My husband and I each received fraudulent claims on our Medicare Part B. Mine was from West Lake RX LLC in San Antonio for a glucose monitor. His was for the same stuff but from Across Medical Supply Service in Sugar Land. I was sure they would shut down the San Antonio place after I reported them months ago — as did others.

If you get one, call Medicare and ask to report Medicare fraud. After posting this on a neighborhood social media app, I learned 14 others had this experience and then this morning another posted warning received 38 similar reports. We are just the tip of the iceberg and Medicare is very slow in stopping the fraud.

Carol Wood, Crawford

Streets, not trails

I am not a frequent letter writer to the Trib, but I would like to comment on my dislike for our city spending millions and millions of dollars on trails in and around Waco. The city ignores the blight, poor street conditions and infrastructure of our inner city Waco. I suggest this money be spent on rebuilding the center of Waco instead. We do not need frills when we are neglecting taxpayers in the middle of town who desperately need potholes repaired and new infrastructure. People move out of our town because things are newer and better in surrounding smaller towns.

I know the city must be aware of this. So why does the city ignore streets like Alexander, Reuter, Summer and other even more dilapidated areas? Waco is not so big that it cannot reinvent itself within the city limits. Too many towns die because of what is happening here. Trying to drive down streets inside Waco is a joke when potholes are so bad. Please consider taking care of what is important before doing what folks see as a “fun venture.”

In the long run, Waco may be a destination town for some, but once they see how bad our inner core is, they will know we are no different than any other large town trying to hide the underbelly of its very core.

Connie Silver, Waco

Bucket list item

I am 93 years old and my “bucket list” is almost finished. Before I journey to the next state of existence, I have one, just one, item left on that list. We need a law passed with teeth in it against all assault weapons. No exceptions for any age or any person.

Vivian Schulz, Hewitt