Missing market

As a lover of good foods from around the world living here in Waco, I often find myself acting as a foodie tourist in other cities. After a recent weekend getaway in Austin, we came home with groceries bought at three different specialty markets that we don’t have in Waco.

Driving home on Sunday afternoon we passed the now-closed East Market and I almost teared up. It is a huge loss for the cultural food scene in Waco that we could not sustain a small Asian grocery store. I will miss the frozen Indian flatbreads, abundant and affordable fresh herbs, Japanese KitKats, and in-house spring rolls to name just a few of the products we loved from there.

When I read the Tita Rosie’s Kitchen Mystery book series, East Market was the one place I could try the Filipino foods described in the books like adobo chicken, pandesal and ube. When I tried shishito peppers for the first time at a restaurant and wanted to make them at home, East Market stocked them. And when I wanted my kids to experience the Mid-Autumn Festival and moon cakes like they saw in one of their favorite movies, “Over the Moon,” East Market had a lovely festival we could attend and moon cakes for sampling.

Before East Market, we planned a twice-a-year excursion to O Mart in Killeen or H Mart in Carrollton. Or we’d put in an order with other friends who had to travel out of town for specialty groceries. When I run out of my Japanese rice seasoning or “good” soy sauce, I guess will need to plan an out-of-town trip again.

Thank you to East Market for all you offered to Waco. You will be very missed.

S.J. Menefee, Waco

Half a tube

I now understand that forecasting the weather is not a science despite the millions of dollars in weather gadgets at the disposal of meteorologists. If you notice, the free rain gauge Channel 10 gives away has no increments of measurement on the tube.

I guess after a rain you tell your neighbor I received a half of a tube of rain. After a hard rain, do you say my gauge was half empty or half full? Must have been made by Aggies.

Paul McMullen, McGregor

ESBs superior

In a recent letter to the editor, Tucker Perkins, president of the Propane Education & Research Council, challenged my column on the importance of transitioning to electric school buses (ESBs). Since school districts are currently applying for bus electrification grants, it is vital to respond to his arguments.

1. It is true that compared with diesel school buses, propane buses emit much less particulate matter, and somewhat less nitrogen oxides (5-15%) and carbon dioxide (6%). But given the danger of these emissions to our children’s health now, and to the climate, propane buses with reduced toxic emissions are not good enough when we have available ESBs with zero direct toxic emissions. Further, as the electric grid becomes cleaner, the lifecycle emissions track toward zero — unlike propane buses.

2. Although the purchase price of ESBs is higher than propane buses, this difference is moderated by available federal grants — and by cheaper fueling costs, lack of oil changes and lower maintenance cost of ESBs. What price do we place on our children’s health and future?

3. Current ESBs have ranges of 100 to 150 miles. A Society of Automobile Engineers study found that 99% of school bus routes were less than 78 miles. Thus, ESBs have adequate range for daytime operation, with overnight charging the normal EV routine — and totally convenient. Rapid DC (Level 3) charging is also available for the occasional need of additional range during the day.

4. In reality, most gas and diesel stations do require grid electricity to pump fuel — except for the minority containing a backup generator. Further, some EV charging units, such as ChargePost, contain a battery, making them functional when the grid is down.

5. The propane promoter’s emphasis on rapid “environmental justice for any community” is misplaced. Commitment to a greenhouse-gas-spewing propane bus for 10 to 15 years can only injure our communities when the IPCC says we must slash emissions 45% in seven years to avoid catastrophe.

6. Yes, it is true that propane school buses are already here in Texas — because until fairly recently ESBs were not available. But now that they are widely purchasable, they have become the clean vehicle of choice for school districts. The 2022 federal Clean School Bus Program documents this: of 2,490 old internal combustion buses, 95.2% were replaced by electric buses, and only 4.8% were replaced by propane buses.

7. Electric vehicles and renewable energy do not threaten the Texas economy and jobs — they help them flourish. Texas is number one in the country in wind power generation and number two in solar power. In 2022, Texas had 39,000 jobs in the renewable power sector and only 14,000 in fossil energy, according to the U.S. Energy & Employment Report. United by the Paris Agreement, the world is striving for a clean energy future. Texas will prosper as a leader in the green economy, not by clinging to the dying fossil fuel industry.

Finally, I have no direct financial interest in ESBs. In contrast, Perkins’ group’s website has a prominent link labeled “Where to Buy.”

Alan Northcutt, Waco