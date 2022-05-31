LETTERS: Missing the mark on EV transition; gun reform needed now

EV transition

Hank Naughton, in a recent Trib column, describes three reasons the U.S. cannot rapidly transition to electric vehicles (EVs), and should focus instead on making internal combustion engine cars more efficient. First, he expresses concern about the domination of the lithium and battery markets by China. In reality, Australia and Chile are the top extractors of lithium, and Korean LG Chem and Japanese Panasonic produce about 40% of the world’s lithium-ion batteries. Further, Tesla and Volkswagen are now producing EV batteries in house. And by 2030, the Department of Energy has planned a secure supply chain for lithium-ion batteries with friendly nations only. Thus, China does not totally dominate battery production, and its role should not handicap the U.S. in the mandatory move to EVs, as it does not prevent us from manufacturing cell phones.

Second, Naughton claims “EVs are more expensive than gas-powered vehicles.” This common misconception results from only considering purchase price. After purchase, EVs offer extensive savings, since charging is cheaper than gas fueling, EVs require no oil changes, and maintenance is minimal. In fact, the conservative Consumer Reports in 2020 found “for all EVs analyzed, the lifetime ownership costs were many thousands of dollars lower than all comparable (internal combustion engine) vehicles’ costs, with most EVs offering savings of between $6,000 and $10,000.”

Third, Naughton relies on an opinion poll to denigrate EVs. It suggests that the transition to EVs is not a high priority for Americans, and that funding for EVs is “not an effective use of taxpayer money.” However, a poll commissioned by the nonprofit Coltura contradicts that result and found that 55% of U.S. voters believe that all cars sold in 2030 should be EVs. Further, a 2021 Yale University poll found that 77% of American adults sampled support tax rebates for energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels.

In addition, Naughton exaggerates the cost of charging infrastructure, claiming the federal government must subsidize a charger for “every American without a driveway.” In fact, private companies, such as Electrify America and EVgo, as well as gas stations and apartment complexes, install chargers. And although he believes it’s not feasible, the following car makers have pledged to be all electric by 2030: Bentley, Fiat, Ford (Europe), Jaguar Land Rover, Lotus, Mercedes, Rolls-Royce and Volvo.

But most disturbing is Naughton’s total neglect of the climate crisis: The world’s climate scientists are screaming that we must electrify transportation rapidly. Naughton’s lethargic transition would increase our risk of climate catastrophe.

Alan D. Northcutt, Waco

Gun reform

America needs common sense gun reform now. We do not have to sit by and let our children die in their schools. Other democratic nations have solved this problem and I believe we can too — if only our representatives will work across the aisle to find solutions that make us truly a nation to thrive in.

Heather Nessler, Waco