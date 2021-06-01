LETTERS: More accountability needed from Waco ISD

SpaceX was offered economic development money by the city of Waco if a certain number of its new hires would live in the city of Waco. It didn’t happen, and SpaceX didn’t get the money. I’d be willing to bet it was mostly due to WISD’s performance.

School districts have convinced themselves that new, bright, shiny, expensive facilities enable students to learn better. This is a myth promoted by school boards, administrations, teachers associations/unions and athletic directors/coaches. There is no solid evidence of this, but there is concrete evidence that facilities do not matter. (Read Malcolm Gladwell and others who are familiar with the subject.) All students really need is opportunity. (Sidenote: The high school that I graduated from, and also graduated numerous notable Americans, is 96 years old and still educating students.)