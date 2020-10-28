LETTERS: More candidate endorsements from our readers

Vote Meek
Dillon Meek has represented Waco’s diverse District IV on the City Council for five years, preparing himself well for service in the role of Waco mayor. There is no substitute for the relationships and working knowledge gained by planning alongside fellow council members and listening to understand each district’s history, priorities, strengths, issues, current challenges, resources and progress to date. Meek’s experience working with multiple nonprofits and broad-based community-service providers throughout Waco have deepened his understanding of the complex responsibilities of mayoral leadership.
To grasp and fully understand mayoral representation requires an experienced perspective. Meek has worked shoulder to shoulder with not only fellow council members but city staff and volunteers collectively driving priorities articulated by citizens throughout Waco (via late Mayor Mae Jackson’s Community Visioning Project), the Imagine Waco Plan, City Center Waco Board (implementing that plan), Farmers’ Market, Unbound Waco, Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Greater Waco Chamber, Greater Waco Sports Commission and Inspiración-Waco. Our evolving, ever-dynamic city deserves a leader ready to assume the full spectrum of mayoral duties.
While all of the city’s assets and achievements to date are encouraging, Dillon recognizes that leadership in the next 15 years will require not only new energy and fresh perspectives but leadership that continues to build community linkages while respecting and genuinely appreciating fellow council members, their expertise and their commitment to their unique districts. Former Councilman Meek has the negotiation skills to link additional opportunities within the county, state and national governments, chambers, local institutions of higher education, faith communities, nonprofits and neighborhood associations to weave a community fabric of opportunity, health, education and financial well-being for all Wacoans.
By Waco’s city charter, our mayor has only one vote, the same as his colleagues. Understanding and appreciating that reality is critical to effective mayoral service. He or she is not a “lone ranger” but more akin to a fellow weaver, knitting together what is generally important to all but sometimes perceived as conflicting priorities. Dillon Meek’s fellow associates, both within the council and throughout Waco, will be key to helping weave that tapestry. I not only urge Wacoans to vote for Dillon Meek, I wish him the best for what could well be one of the most dynamic periods in Waco history.
Virginia DuPuy,
former Waco mayor
Vote Jim Smith
In a few days we will be voting for a new county commissioner for Precinct 1. We have a chance to have a well-qualified man in Jim Smith. It’s important to have qualifications that greatly benefit the precinct and court. Such qualifications include his experience as a teacher, coach, superintendent, councilman on the Robinson City Council, compliance officer at Educators Credit Union and reserve deputy of 39 years. He has been serving his precinct and McLennan County in many capacities. He has worked with the people in the county and will have a listening ear. Vote Jim Smith for Precinct 1!
Frances Lynch, Waco
