LETTERS: More candidate endorsements from our readers

By Waco’s city charter, our mayor has only one vote, the same as his colleagues. Understanding and appreciating that reality is critical to effective mayoral service. He or she is not a “lone ranger” but more akin to a fellow weaver, knitting together what is generally important to all but sometimes perceived as conflicting priorities. Dillon Meek’s fellow associates, both within the council and throughout Waco, will be key to helping weave that tapestry. I not only urge Wacoans to vote for Dillon Meek, I wish him the best for what could well be one of the most dynamic periods in Waco history.