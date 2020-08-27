LETTERS: More conflict over the USPS

Postal furor
I sympathize with Ms. Downes' delay in mailing her son a package, but there are alternatives for quicker delivery. Yes, the Pony Express was good at one point, but it was very short-lived due to the telegraph. A 1-ounce letter in 1860 would have cost $5 to send. Today, it would cost you $166. So you might have been better investing in UPS or FedEx.
The USPS grosses $78 billion a year and loses between $8 billion and $12 billion a year. FedEx and UPS gross less but are profitable companies. If the USPS were a private company, it would be out of business by the time you finished reading my letter. They owe funding for retirement pensions and payments for retiree health insurance in the billions.
Take some time to read in depth the Inspector General reports on USPS. Timeliness is not a result of removing scanning equipment. The reports says it's human resource issues/performance/productivity. The equipment is there, it takes people to coordinate it.
Also, removing mailboxes/placement changes has gone on for many years. It took place during Bush, Clinton, Obama and, yes, Trump administrations. Nothing new or intentionally deceiving with that.
My mail-order prescriptions are sent by my private insurance via UPS with connection to the local post office. UPS gets it to the Hewitt Post Office, then USPS delivers it on time. I do not wait to order it three days before I run out. I always allow at least 20 days.
I will say that our local Postal Service is excellent. The carriers, the clerks at the office, etc. are superior folks. If I have a time-sensitive bill to take care of, I take it to the post office and have never had a problem. I will say that 99% of my payments are done automatically, just like my income funds. By the way, Social Security Administration has been doing direct deposits long before Trump took office.
Stephen Williams, Hewitt
What has happened to the Times-Herald? Fair and balanced? Fine. Print diverging opinions? Fine. Go back and forth, liberal to conservative? Fine. But how about we stick to objective reality, to some semblance of verifiable facts?
The recent inclusion of Cal Thomas and his insane Trumpian arguments puts the lie to the noble intentions the paper claims to herald. In one Thomas’ screed, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, he argues against a universal mail-in ballot option. He includes multiple bogus examples, too numerous to address here, to "prove" his point. But that’s his style: Pile on the specious arguments and thus hope to convince. My wife and I are retired and doing everything we can to survive this COVID-19 nightmare. Many millions of below-65 Americans are doing the same. A universal vote-by-mail option in this time of the pandemic is the only sane alternative.
Ray Lanford, Woodway
About the neighbors
Jesus, Son of God, said “Love thy neighbor as thyself,” “Do unto others as you would have others do unto you” and “Judge not, lest ye be judged.” This seems to me a pretty simple solution to solving “the race problem.”
Herb Brenner, Woodway
