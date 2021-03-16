LETTERS: More oil coming to a railroad crossing near you

Sadly, Biden caved to environmental know-nothings. Canadian oil will soon be coming to a railroad crossing near you.

David B. Anderson, Waco

Pushing forward

January was the 10th anniversary of the National Alzheimer’s Project Act being signed into law. This changed the way Alzheimer’s research, care and support in the nation is headed. It also helped with getting the information out to everyone on this hideous disease and, to this day, is helping others understand this isn’t a disease to be ashamed of or swept under the carpet.

I am looking forward to working with District 17’s new Representative Pete Sessions to continue seeing that Alzheimer’s is not being left behind and to address this as the public health crisis it is. By applying a public health approach to reduce risk, detect early symptoms and advance care, Rep. Sessions and his colleagues in Congress must continue pushing forward the importance of finding a cure for Alzheimer’s.

Approximately 380,000 Texans are living with Alzheimer’s today. Nationally more than 16 million people provide unpaid care for those living with this disease or other dementias.