LETTERS: More oil coming to a railroad crossing near you

Oil by rail
One of the first things Joe Biden did as president was to stop construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have carried Canadian oil to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Biden thinks the pipeline is environmentally unfriendly and shutting it down will save us from climate change.
What exactly does he think is going to happen if the pipeline is not built? Does he believe the Canadians will shut down their oil production? Not even a greenie like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will do that. Oil is a major revenue producer for Canada.
So, what will they do with all that Canadian oil? How will they get it to refineries? Bloomberg News tells us: “Keystone XL’s death sparks rush to ship oil-sands by rail.“ That’s right, they will just ship it by rail.
According to a 2017 study by Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh, rail creates more emissions than pipelines. Not only that, rail is far riskier than moving oil though a pipeline. We saw evidence of that just days ago when a train carrying petroleum products collided with a truck in Cameron, resulting in a huge explosion and fire. It’s just a matter of time until that happens in a highly populated area with disastrous consequences.
Sadly, Biden caved to environmental know-nothings. Canadian oil will soon be coming to a railroad crossing near you.
David B. Anderson, Waco
Pushing forward
January was the 10th anniversary of the National Alzheimer’s Project Act being signed into law. This changed the way Alzheimer’s research, care and support in the nation is headed. It also helped with getting the information out to everyone on this hideous disease and, to this day, is helping others understand this isn’t a disease to be ashamed of or swept under the carpet.
I am looking forward to working with District 17’s new Representative Pete Sessions to continue seeing that Alzheimer’s is not being left behind and to address this as the public health crisis it is. By applying a public health approach to reduce risk, detect early symptoms and advance care, Rep. Sessions and his colleagues in Congress must continue pushing forward the importance of finding a cure for Alzheimer’s.
Approximately 380,000 Texans are living with Alzheimer’s today. Nationally more than 16 million people provide unpaid care for those living with this disease or other dementias.
If you don’t know anyone with this devastating disease, you will. One in 10 people age 65 and older has Alzheimer’s disease. My mother was diagnosed with it and we didn’t know much at all. The more we found out, the more we realized chances were her father and uncle had it, too. It’s been pretty active on my husband’s side, also. The person I knew as my mom disappeared slowly. She didn’t say my name the last seven years she was alive and began not recognizing me the last six years.
I don’t want anyone else to have to go through what my family has and that’s why I became the District 17 Alzheimer’s Ambassador. I plan on working with Rep. Sessions on any new bills or asks the Alzheimer’s community has. Hopefully, he’ll get to know me pretty well.
Please join me in writing letters, using social media or making phone calls keeping Alzheimer’s at the front of Rep. Sessions’ mind.
Melody Lee, Waco