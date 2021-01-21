LETTERS: More vaccine woes, Loving memories and a sign of bigger issues

Vaccine fairness

I’ve had a double lung transplant and am 65 and my husband has heart problems, but because we don’t live in Woodway, we can’t get a vaccine appointment. We had three internet connections opened at the time it started both days and the telephone and could not get one appointment, but I know someone in Woodway that was able to get three for family members. I think we deserve to know why the less affluent ZIP codes get fewer appointments.

Pam Eneff, Waco

EDITOR’S NOTE: While vaccines were not allocated by ZIP code, health district data shows residents in more affluent areas like 76712 and 76710 received by far the largest share of appointments for the first local vaccine hub. * * *

I appreciate the efforts to address the problem of available vaccine appointments disappearing so quickly and appreciate that efforts have been taken to assure that some are available to those who use a phone rather than the internet. But the system is still far from equitable.