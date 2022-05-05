LETTERS: Musk owning Twitter offers fewer headwinds; applauding leaked opinion; knowing your rights

Wind break

He is doing it — Elon Musk is buying Twitter. He claims his initiative is “extremely important for the future of civilization.” Musk, a libertarian, wants to turn Twitter into a bastion of free speech.

This means pulling Twitter back from backing from active support for secular progressivism against various streams of conservatism.

S.E. Cupp says she is not panicking (“Who does Musk think he is?,” April 28). However, she shows clear symptoms of high blood pressure.

Cupp ends her column by asserting, “There’s absolutely no reason to trust him.” Her “evidence” is a string of ineffective and controversial Twitter posts from Musk over the years. Even if Cupp’s evaluation is true, this is completely irrelevant.

Twitter under Musk will be wide open to ineffective and controversial posts — yours, mine and Musk’s. The Twitter world can sort it all out. Musk will not be hiring teams of content controllers to evaluate posts in terms of (progressive) community standards and so-called independent fact checkers. The management skills for leveling the playing field will not be rocket science.

Musk may exaggerate the importance of taking over Twitter. Still, as an anti-abortion activist, having Twitter focused on free speech rather than promoting secular progressivism is quite important. The current trend toward increasing media bias may be halted and shifted toward a more level playing field.

The anti-abortion movement (secular progressives can read misogynist, racist) has made great progress defending pre-born life in the 21st century. I would welcome the opportunity to continue the battle without facing such strong headwinds from social media.

John Pisciotta, Waco

No doubt

Like most people, I was surprised that the draft opinion regarding Roe v. Wade was leaked to the press. That being said, I don’t believe that the final opinion will vary much from the draft and, if that is the case, I will applaud the decision. Whatever you think that makes me is of no concern to me. At the end of my time I want there to be no doubt that I stood for the protection of the unborn.

Gene Griffin, Lorena

Know your rights

I am writing this as a contribution to your knowledge of your rights. This is important to know, so I hope you add this to your “I know my rights” knowledge.

If you are ever pulled over by law enforcement for a traffic infraction, the officer may only hold you for a reasonable amount of time to deal with the infraction and issue you a citation. Should they request to search your vehicle and you decline their request, they are not permitted to prolong your stop to bring a dog or other officer to search for probable cause.

In 2015, in Rodriguez v. United States, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 6-3 majority, held that “a police stop exceeding the time needed to handle the matter for which the stop was made violates the Constitution’s shield against unreasonable seizures.” Further, they held that a seizure justified only by a police-observed traffic violation becomes unlawful if it is prolonged beyond a reasonable time to complete the mission of issuing a ticket.

That means they can’t extend the stop before the ticket for said purpose.

Terry Commander, Bellmead