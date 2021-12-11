LETTERS: New buildings in Waco lack in timeless design

Corrine Carpenter was one of my seventh-grade teachers at Plano Junior High School many years ago. She would sometimes wag her forefinger in the air as she emphatically pronounced moral principles of right and wrong for living in a free society. She once told us that one person’s right to wave their fist around in the air ends where the next person’s nose begins. That’s why President Biden and Baylor University are requiring employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Where does any Baylor employee get the right to release a deadly virus into the noses of coworkers and students around them? What kind of “conscience” permits that? How does one person’s right to a job trump another person’s right to live and remain healthy?