LETTERS: New buildings in Waco lack in timeless design

Sore thumbs
I would like to comment on recent proposed architectural projects. The new Waco High School, Baylor welcome center and the Waco Family Medicine building could not be uglier. I realize the current architectural trends have swung back to “midcentury modern,” but this style never lasts.
The University High building is gorgeous and of timeless beauty. I wish we would stick with that. The new Baylor University welcome center doesn’t fit in with any of the other Baylor architectural schemes. Waco High School is just plain ugly. The Family Medicine Center is definitely not timeless. It’s going to stand out in that area like a sore thumb.
Midcentury modern is going to go out of style sooner than later. I’ve already lived through that era and can hardly believe I once found it attractive. Waco, go with timeless.
Randy White, Axtell
Hardly elite
Todd Hardcastle, in his Dec. 8 letter, questioned my motives for detailing the recent COP26 climate summit, suggesting I wrote to “drive up (my) Tesla stock.” This accusation is absolutely untrue, as I do not personally direct my investments or review the individual stocks. I recounted the summit to increase understanding of this critical meeting.
Hardcastle also claimed that climate action is a Ponzi scheme, with money taken from working people and funneled to the “liberal elite.” In reality, the Infrastructure Jobs and Investment Act and the Build Back Better Act, both funding climate action, are expected to create about three million jobs per year for Americans. Further, research at the University of Maryland found that about 70% of infrastructure bill monies would go to non-college graduates — hardly the liberal elite.
United States action on the climate crisis is vital to the future of our planet.
Alan D. Northcutt, Waco
New pool?
The city of Waco took over Lions Park. The pool there has been dormant for 10 years due to plumbing. Now is the time to think big. Dig up the old one and replace it with a new, beautiful addition to that choice neighborhood. Cool idea, summer jobs and recreation.
Charles Becker, Waco
Public’s right
In a Sunday letter to the editor, Jamie Duerksen asks, “What about those who decline the vaccine for reasons of conscience or over concerns of possible side effects, or those who believe medical decisions are a private matter?”
Corrine Carpenter was one of my seventh-grade teachers at Plano Junior High School many years ago. She would sometimes wag her forefinger in the air as she emphatically pronounced moral principles of right and wrong for living in a free society. She once told us that one person’s right to wave their fist around in the air ends where the next person’s nose begins. That’s why President Biden and Baylor University are requiring employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Where does any Baylor employee get the right to release a deadly virus into the noses of coworkers and students around them? What kind of “conscience” permits that? How does one person’s right to a job trump another person’s right to live and remain healthy?
Duerksen also compares Baylor’s vaccination requirements to slavery. Isn’t every employee free to leave Baylor any day they don’t like the rules of employment there?
I would like to hear a substantive response to these questions.
Charles Reed, Waco
Editor’s note: Baylor dropped its vaccination requirement last week after a federal court blocked President Biden’s Sept. 9 executive order for all federal contractors.