LETTERS: No love lost for Matt Rhule; Citizen Fire Academy graduate lauds program

Golden Rhule

So Matt Rhule got fired from his job with the Panthers — poor baby! I can’t say I’m sorry to see it happen to him, considering what he did to Baylor.

He’s not a man of his word, as evidenced by the fact he dumped the contract he had with Baylor to go to the NFL. Obvious that for him, it’s only about the money. Sad that a person’s word means so little. I would caution any college/university about hiring him because he cannot be trusted to fulfill or honor his word/contract.

John Baker, Hewitt

Firefighter respect

A few days ago l graduated from the city of Waco’s second Citizens Fire Academy. Why, you may wonder, especially considering my advanced age? Because l wanted to learn more about our city and our fire department, considered one of the best in the nation and not based on size of city, either.

Besides learning how many calls for assistance are received in the call center (approximately 20,000 per year), or current budget allowance or how long is the mandated time in seconds to respond to a call, we learned about the specific requirements for a firefighter and areas of needed education/exposure to include understanding of chemistry and physics. We learned that “smoke is fuel,” how air flow contributes to a fire — a valid concern in the open floor plans of new houses — and to close bedroom doors at night to compartmentalize your space, not just important at night. (Open doors promote air/oxygen flow.)

For those who had never used a fire extinguisher, we learned the steps. Each of us had to put out a grease fire the safe way and not with flour or water; after all, the kitchen has the highest percentage of home fires. We saw the “Jaws of Life” in operation, and how firefighters will crawl into a damaged vehicle to calm the driver/passengers during a rescue. We were educated on various firefighting options built into the new firetrucks and engines, and the importance of each member of the crew who have different roles. We handled fire hoses and experienced the force of water; even at half the pressure, they were difficult to control. Most of us put on the layers of fire protection clothing to personally experience the power and danger of a controlled fire in a confined space.

Besides all of the above and more, we saw how the firefighters value and respect each other. Teamwork is stressed for everyone’s safety. Nobody rolled their eyes when asked to do something, and all responses were positive — even as they had to deal with us “know-nothings,” even giving extra information during one-on-ones.

Several years ago an aptitude test declared l had none for either butcher or firefighter. While that was probably true then, l have a new opinion of firefighters. When l went shopping Saturday and saw a firetruck, l waved toward the cab/crew. l had a new appreciation of these men and women and what they do. They felt like friends, even family. Thank you for this experience.

Nancy Marquis, Waco