Lions Park pool

I notice that in all of the conversations about Lions Park renovation ideas there is little mention of a pool. This part of Waco is a pool desert. The location is perfect for children and others to learn to swim and enjoy healthy exercise.

Has there been a survey of children and residents in this part of Waco about the consideration for a pool?

Bob Ammon, Waco

Ranch support

On behalf of the Highlander Ranch Show Team Booster Club, its board of directors and its members, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the McLennan Community College Board of Trustees for its courageous decision to maintain the available programs and invest in the future of our community. We pledge our ongoing support to the college in a united effort to maintain and expand the programs offered through MCC at Highlander Ranch.

These are not just words — you will see by our actions our commitment, now and in the future. We look forward to the best being made better at Highlander Ranch.

Teri Campbell, Gatesville

Sabbath scrutiny

The Supreme Court has ruled that a postal worker can refuse to work on his Sabbath. It will get very interesting when doctors, nurses, firemen and police also decide they do not have to work on their Sabbath. If that happens, I suspect that things will become very uncomfortable when your church or house is on fire and there is no one to answer the phone at the fire station. Better line up the water buckets.

If there is a person with a gun entering your restaurant on the Sabbath, who are you going to call when the police are not taking your calls on their Sabbath? Can you understand the implications of this most recent court decision?

Pamela Neal, Temple

No disrespect

I respect the right of others to disagree with me. My research as a scholar of rhetoric is anchored to the idea that argument is both a way of knowing and a productive tool for persuasion. As a regular user of Facebook, my posts often result in vigorous arguments from multiple sides of an issue — all conducted, I hope, in a constructive and respectful manner, and frequently leading me to change my position.

This is important to me as a teacher who for over 40 years taught a course in argumentation and promoted the concept of “self-risk” — the notion that one must enter an argumentative exchange open to reflection and the possibility of changing one’s mind.

Nevertheless, when I first joined Facebook, I pledged that anyone who engaged in ad hominem argument (attacks to the person) would be de-friended. This was not a threat. Nor a punishment. So, when I de-friend someone they know why. I tell them: Feel free to say negative things about me and call me names on your own pages. But as a rhetorician committed to conducting argument “con amore” (with love) and a human being expecting people to be respectful, I choose not to be exposed to hurtful and unproductive discourse.

Imagine how wonderful it would be if politicians and ordinary citizens followed this practice.

Richard Cherwitz, Austin