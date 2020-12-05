LETTERS: North Waco falling prey to 'for rent only' eyesores

Rental eyesores
I love North Waco. I love the diversity (mixed income/mixed race). I love the energy, the openness, and the generosity of spirit of my neighbors.
Lately I’ve noticed a shift in the neighborhood. Outside investors have bought up lots and are building cheap “for rent only” eyesores everywhere with no regard for historical continuity or longevity. They are using the cheapest materials that they can get away with. It’s baffling that the city signed off on these builds. It’s very discouraging, considering the momentum in Waco these days and all the opportunities missed. We are sabotaging our future, and in 10 years our neighborhood, and Waco at large, will be worse for it.
Yes, we need rent houses and homeowners. We need mixed-income neighborhoods. We don’t need artless crap that will break down in 10 years and only serves to enrich some out of town corporation. Why would someone invest or restore an old home in 76707 if it’s easier to patch it up and be a slumlord? Would you want to live surrounded by this?
Wes Cunningham, Waco
COVID-19 column
I just read Brice Cherry’s column in Wednesday’s newspaper. Thank you. My opinion of and respect for him increased. I continue to wish him and his family good health. We are all in this together, even if some readers continue to disregard personal responsibility and diminish the danger. Perhaps his article and especially his personal experience will provide the impetus to help them understand the importance of abiding by safety standards. Thanks again.
Nancy Marquis, Waco
He is us
In the late 1940s and early ’50s, Walt Kelly published a series of comic strips featuring “Pogo the possum.” One of his more memorable quotes was: “We have met the enemy and he is us.”
He poked fun at politics, which I later came to appreciate even more while in college in the 1960s. I had one history professor who occasionally quoted the comic strip in his lectures. Like all college professors he felt compelled to share his ideas on what was wrong in the world. For those who did not experience the ’60s, they were a time of great turmoil much like our current times.
My history professor had great disdain for politicians. His biggest complaint was that most had forgotten they were public servants, which took a backseat to them being re-elected. This, he felt, deprived ordinary citizens of constitutional rights. He also had concerns about the court system forgetting its primary responsibility was to enforce the Constitution, which was being corrupted by Congress. He felt that without term limits for Congress things would only get much worse. He often referred to Congress as the “hog trough” as often members inserted things for the folks back home.
Since the ’60s a great many laws have been passed which professional politicians promised would make things better. When I look back at many of these laws I have to ask what went wrong, why are things not better? “We have met the enemy and he is us.” If my history professor were alive today I believe he would say that while Congress is a hog trough, Washington, D.C. is a pig sty. God help the person who tries to change the mess greedy and selfish people have brought on us.
Tom Vorderkunz, Granbury
