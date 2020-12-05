LETTERS: North Waco falling prey to 'for rent only' eyesores

Nancy Marquis, Waco

He is us

In the late 1940s and early ’50s, Walt Kelly published a series of comic strips featuring “Pogo the possum.” One of his more memorable quotes was: “We have met the enemy and he is us.”

He poked fun at politics, which I later came to appreciate even more while in college in the 1960s. I had one history professor who occasionally quoted the comic strip in his lectures. Like all college professors he felt compelled to share his ideas on what was wrong in the world. For those who did not experience the ’60s, they were a time of great turmoil much like our current times.

My history professor had great disdain for politicians. His biggest complaint was that most had forgotten they were public servants, which took a backseat to them being re-elected. This, he felt, deprived ordinary citizens of constitutional rights. He also had concerns about the court system forgetting its primary responsibility was to enforce the Constitution, which was being corrupted by Congress. He felt that without term limits for Congress things would only get much worse. He often referred to Congress as the “hog trough” as often members inserted things for the folks back home.