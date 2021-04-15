LETTERS: Not all organized religions are the same

Try our church

I write in response to the letter by Walter Smith in the April 11 edition of the paper regarding his struggles with organized religion. I also encountered an undesirable experience with the church where I had been a member since baptism. This experience impacted the entire congregation to the extent that today, the church is no longer in existence. I understand Smith’s hesitancy as such experiences can lead one to question organized religion and also one’s relationship with God.

Three years ago, my wife and I moved to Waco from Pennsylvania. Upon getting settled we began searching for a church. We investigated local churches on the internet and made a list of the ones we would like to visit. Our first visit was to First Presbyterian Church of Waco at 11th Street and Austin Avenue. We were greeted by the extremely welcoming congregation. As it turned out, First Presbyterian was the only church we visited and we ultimately joined.