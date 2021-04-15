LETTERS: Not all organized religions are the same

Try our church
I write in response to the letter by Walter Smith in the April 11 edition of the paper regarding his struggles with organized religion. I also encountered an undesirable experience with the church where I had been a member since baptism. This experience impacted the entire congregation to the extent that today, the church is no longer in existence. I understand Smith’s hesitancy as such experiences can lead one to question organized religion and also one’s relationship with God.
Three years ago, my wife and I moved to Waco from Pennsylvania. Upon getting settled we began searching for a church. We investigated local churches on the internet and made a list of the ones we would like to visit. Our first visit was to First Presbyterian Church of Waco at 11th Street and Austin Avenue. We were greeted by the extremely welcoming congregation. As it turned out, First Presbyterian was the only church we visited and we ultimately joined.
First Presbyterian offers a full range of programs for the youngest children to senior citizens. The preaching, choir and organist are first rate. Our congregation strives to be open and welcoming beyond our biases and responsive to the widening and interconnected world. After just a couple of years in membership, my wife and I were welcomed as active participants in and contributors to this congregation’s vision and ministry. We have found the experience interesting and deeply satisfying.
So to Smith I say, “Don’t give up, for the right church is out there,” and for anyone searching for a church family, please give First Presbyterian a try. You won’t be disappointed.
Ken Kuhns, Waco
A family's thanks
The generosity shown by First Woodway Baptist Church in offering their sanctuary for my brother’s memorial service touched my spirit. The church and her leaders could not have been more welcoming as they opened their doors to Dr. Siegfried Kreis’ family and friends. All this, and the sole connection to First Woodway was a common community. It is a reminder to me how much positive impact a church can have in community. Thank you Latisha, René and Pastor Graham. I have never felt more welcome by a community. Dr Kreis passed on April 2.
Stephen Kreis, Scottsdale, Arizona
AOC isn't alone
I just received my latest (unsolicited) fundraising letter from Ted Cruz, which states on the envelope that “AOC Wants Me To Resign.” Oh, Rafael — er, Ted — say it isn’t so! We need a “Tough as Texas” senator to fight those evil, liberal, Satan-worshipping, blood-sucking Democrats who hate America...
Oops, wait a minute, didn’t AOC raise more than five million dollars to help Texas citizens who were stranded during “The Ice of Texas” while you tried to sneak off cowardly to Cancun and leave your constituents freezing in the dark until you got caught?