Reasonable NRA

According to the April 14 Associated Press article “Top 2024 hopefuls to address NRA convention after shootings” on the Trib website, the rifle association banned firearms from its convention again this year.

Presumably the ban was to protect the ex-president and ex-vice president even though each of them had their own contingent of elite, armed Secret Service guards provided by taxpayers. The Secret Service and the rifle association believed the ex-officials might not be safe without this bit of extra security while attending the event. Even though it was a temporary violation of the Second Amendment, the association must have deemed it a reasonable thing to do in today’s USA. And it seems to have worked. No shootings occurred.

There was probably some pushback by members, but that wasn’t reported. Apparently the membership agreed it was worth it to give up something to increase safety for the guest speakers and members. Unfortunately, the rest of us — schoolchildren, educators, worshippers, priests, rabbis, imams, Walmart shoppers and others — don’t have the Secret Service guarding us everywhere we go. We might have a single armed guard on campus or at Walmart. Yet we go about our business with no protection other than the wisdom and courage of teachers, the lone security guard or the occasional presence of a “good guy with a gun.” These good folks will generally only go into action after the first victims are shot. They may limit death and injury caused by angry and deranged shooters, but they are not effective preventatives by themselves.

Is it far-fetched to expect the NRA and reasonable protectors of the Second Amendment to agree to some similar effective preventative sacrifices to increase safety for unprotected vulnerable citizens? Like they did for the ex-president and his former co-worker?

John Herbert, Waco

Well-trained

On a recent trip to San Antonio to celebrate my grandson Casey Carpenter’s 30th birthday and his engagement to the love of his life, Miranda Gatlin, I became more aware of the dangers that plague our country today. Our family went into the Voodoo Doughnut shop to pick out doughnuts for the next morning. My grandson, my granddaughter’s boyfriend Chris Futrell and my son-in-law, Greg Carpenter, waited outside. I walked outside, excited to tell them the news of all the flavors, when Casey and Chris ushered me and my granddaughter back into the store and told us to stay away from the windows. I looked out the door and saw my son-in-law guarding the door. I felt like the president being rushed out of harm’s way. There were two men across the street yelling and cursing at a man next to the doughnut shop. Upon thinking a gun may be involved, Chris and Casey, deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, went into action, along with my son-in-law.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara, I cannot thank you enough for the wonderful education and training these two men received. I cannot explain how quickly they went into action. Before we knew what was up, the threat was over. I cannot express my gratitude to them and my precious son-in-law for their efforts to look out for their family’s safety. It gives me chills to realize how much danger I could’ve been in. Sheriff McNamara, you have wonderful, trained staff, even if it is my grandson and my future grandson. I am forever in their and your debt.

Trish Graham, Waco