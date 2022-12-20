LETTERS: Nuclear fusion is not clean energy; understanding inflation

Unclean energy

While I agree with Gary W. Johnson’s timely column, “Fusion energy still a ways off” [Dec. 18], there is a dangerously misleading claim that needs to be addressed. Nuclear fusion is not clean energy, far from it.

Our sun is thought to produce clean energy by the fusion of four hydrogen atoms to form helium. But our sun is highly radioactive. This stream of highly charged radioactive particles is called the solar wind. The solar wind is strong enough to blow away our atmosphere and all traces of liquid water if it were not for the earth’s magnetic field that deflects it. Astronomers think this may have actually happened to the planet Mars, which has a very weak magnetic field, very little atmosphere and no liquid water.

Still, enough of this radiation passes through our atmosphere to give us the spectacular aurora borealis, the northern lights. If it’s strong enough, bursts of solar wind can disrupt our electrical power systems. This ionizing radiation will also destroy the protein and DNA/RNA molecules necessary for life. If you’re looking for life on another planet and it doesn’t have a strong magnetic field to deflect the star’s radiation, look elsewhere. This is how we know that nuclear fusion reactions produce radioactivity.

The fusion reactors described in the current reports use deuterium/tritium as the fuel rather than hydrogen as in the sun. Deuterium is a hydrogen isotope with one additional neutron and tritium has two extra neutrons. Hydrogen bombs use tritium and lithium-6. Tritium itself is radioactive and harmful to humans if inhaled. But these fusion reactions also produce lots of high-energy neutrons, which is very harmful radiation. These neutrons will irradiate the containment vessel and associated equipment producing highly radioactive contaminants.

Even if it becomes successful, it is highly unlikely that a fusion reactor will ever produce safe clean energy. I agree with Johnson that current nuclear fission reactors are still our best bet.

W. Richard Turner, Hewitt

Antoni nailed it

Thank you for E.J. Antoni’s excellent column regarding Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s letter ascribing inflation to the actions of U.S. citizen-consumers [“Here’s the real culprit behind inflation,” Dec. 17].

Antoni’s column describes the causal and non-causal factors of inflation perfectly, and in terms that are easily understood. Could it really be possible that these highly educated, prominently appointed and elected members of our society really do not understand the factors described by Antoni? It is highly likely that senior level courses in accounting and economics at such institutions as Harvard, Yale, Brown, MIT and yes, even Stanford, cover this topic in some detail. Is it possible that the calculus formulas now used to describe supply and demand curves in the MBA classes have obscured our ability to see how the world really works? Or is the size of our political chasm in today’s world so great that we cannot see across?

I wonder if there could be any possibility of requiring this column in a continuing education course for members of the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve Board and Congress?

Benjamin Franklin reportedly stated “A penny saved is a penny earned.” Could this be relevant?

Charles DeVere Cook, Waco