LETTERS: Ochoa and Grant for Waco ISD; solar payoff and profitability explained

For Ochoa, Grant

I have lived in Waco for 45 years. My three children graduated from Waco High School, and five of my grandchildren have been students in Waco ISD. My wife, Sharon, worked for 25 years in Waco ISD, mostly at what is now Lake Air Montessori School.

I have known and worked with many Waco ISD teachers, administrators and school board members over the past 45 years. I worked with former WISD Deputy Superintendent Bonnie Lesley and former school board member and Waco mayor Linda Ethridge at Texas Kids Can’t Wait, an organization that seeks fair and adequate state funding for poor and inner-city schools in Texas.

With the frequent turnover in superintendents over the past two decades, and the nearly complete turnover on the Waco ISD Board of Trustees during the past year, I believe it is essential for Waco voters to choose the most experienced and best prepared candidates in the upcoming school board election. I have known Jonathan Grant and Angelo Ochoa for years, having worked with both of them in church activities. Both are Waco ISD parents, and both have longstanding relationships with other Waco ISD parents, teachers and students.

I believe Grant and Ochoa offer parents, teachers and students the best opportunity for continued unity, stability and student progress. I recommend both to voters in the Waco ISD Board of Trustees election on Saturday, May 7.

Charles Reed, Waco

Solar clarification

Karl Lauritzen’s critique [Letters, April 13] of my recent column on photovoltaic (PV) systems begins with obvious distortion of my comments. Although solar power is vitally important, I never claimed it is the “answer to all our ills.” The cost effectiveness of solar energy derives from a simple principle: the savings of free electricity produced by the panels pay off initial system cost, and thereafter generate revenue. Time for payoff in the U.S. varies from five to 15 years, largely related to variable electricity prices.

Obviously, I don’t have access to city of Waco financial statements required for detailed accounting of the fire station solar. But the following is actual data from my PV system, installed in 2016: The 30-panel array cost $22,220 (after tax credit) and has produced 85,600 kilowatt-hours, saving $9,404. Extrapolating, the system will pay for itself in about 14 years total, yielding profit after that point.

As I originally stated, the system “eventually will pay for itself” as a long-term investment. Although I cannot provide a timeline for the city solar to be profitable, the same principle applies. Alternatively, many solar installers offer financing that makes PV systems within easy reach of most homeowners: no down payment, with small monthly installments.

Clearly, solar power is no longer an “experiment,” since there are millions of systems around the world. For example, rooftop solar is installed on 2.7 million Australian homes, and is now required on most new Californian homes. PV panels are warrantied to still produce 81% of original output at 25 years, and the other system components are guaranteed five to 25 years. PV maintenance is minimal, consisting of rinsing dust from the panel surfaces twice a year. Having performed this task in about two hours, I can affirm that firemen can easily handle this job during down time, at minimal expense.

Alan D. Northcutt, Waco