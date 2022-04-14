LETTERS: Ochoa for Waco ISD board; planning a move to solar

Support for Ochoa

It is an honor and a privilege for me to be able to recommend the election of Angelo Ochoa for the Waco ISD Board of Trustees.

Here are a few facts about Angelo: He was born and raised in Waco and now works as an investment advisor with Disciplined Investors. He earned a business degree from Tarleton State University and then worked five years with Central National Bank. Angelo next worked for Waco ISD, where he taught in the Ron E. Smith Academy of Business and Finance at A.J. Moore Academy and later at University High School. Angelo’s expertise allowed him to teach dual-credit courses in accounting, managerial accounting, banking and finance, principles of business, marketing, finance, and income tax accounting.

One of Angelo’s many accomplishments was overseeing the school’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. During his time teaching, both he and his students were able to complete over 10,000 hours of community service, e-filing more than 25,000 tax returns for low income families in Waco, Marlin and Hillsboro, all at no cost to Central Texas families. These returns totaled more than $40 million in refunds to the Waco community and surrounding areas.

Angelo’s time at University was also spent working with his colleagues to bring a fully functioning branch of Educators Credit Union to the campus to help promote financial literacy throughout the school. ECU’s “Trojan Branch” continues to operate on the UHS campus and many of Angelo’s former students are now employed at ECU as tellers, personal bankers and loan officers. Angelo taught for nine years with WISD and was named Teacher of the Year by his colleagues for the 2018-19 school year.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Educators Credit Union, Greater Waco Legal Services, the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, and on the Advisory Committee for Waco’s Hispanic Leadership Network. For the above reasons and many more, I cannot think of a better person to serve on the Waco ISD Board of Trustees. Born in Waco, raised in Waco, taught in Waco ISD and “all in” for what’s best for Waco and Waco ISD. It is without reservation that I recommend Angelo Ochoa for a place on the WISD board.

Jim Smith, Waco

Wading into solar

I admit to being an advocate of other types of power besides what have been generally used for the past 100 to 150 years. Karl Lauritzen’s April 13 letter had several ideas to prove the comparison savings value of the solar power source located on our newest city fire station. Still, any facts generated may not be enough to sway die-hard anti-climate change believers (look at COVID-19 studies and outcomes). However, perhaps people who are undecided as to the benefits may change their minds and select solar options.

Before other readers suggest I put “my money where my mouth is,” please note l did have a solar manufacturer estimate the value of solar for my house a couple of years ago; l was told I had “too much shade, cut some down” to make solar worthwhile at that time. My future plans are to install solar when panels become smaller and catchment systems are more efficient.

Nancy A. Marquis, Waco