LETTERS: Of matters earthly and celestial

Scapegoat sought

Your recent article “La Pila Site Buried Again, with Hispanic Museum at Odds with Archaeologist Preparing Report,” dated Oct. 2, highly misrepresented the facts concerning the excavations of the La Pila Fountain Archaeological Project and my involvement with it. The backfilling of the site was the decision of the Texas Historical Commission as that is the standard procedure to protect archaeological sites after investigations end.

Louis Garcia of the Waco Hispanic Museum did not approach me to excavate the historic site; he actually approached the Central Texas Archaeological Society (CTAS), a nonprofit volunteer organization of which I am a member, requesting their assistance to excavate the site. At the request of the CTAS membership, I agreed to lead the organization with the efforts and obtained a Texas Antiquities Permit in my name. This included a substantial and unexpected financial burden. During the project we worked with more than 100 students from Indian Spring Middle School and seven college students, and hosted three community Archaeology Awareness events. Professional archaeologists from across Texas came to Waco to volunteer at the site.