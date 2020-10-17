LETTERS: Of mayors, science and creation

Dale A. Fisseler, Waco

EDITOR’S NOTE: Fisseler retired as city manager in March 2018 after four years in that post. He started as deputy city manager in his native Waco in 2011, shortly after retiring as city manager in Fort Worth.

Energy among us

Physics professor Don Hardcastle’s doctorate and years at Baylor University clearly outrank my master’s in physics and 30+ years of teaching it in high school; however, I must point out a physics error in his letter of Oct. 9.

I agree with most of it. There is a well-established law that energy (including matter energy) can be neither created nor destroyed in our universe. As such, the creation of the universe is an extra-universal event, one not permitted by its own laws. How it came about cannot be established by science, which can only study the laws within it. Like Dr. Hardcastle, I view that creation as the act of an all-powerful and all-knowing being, which we call God. Furthermore, I imagine God to be all-caring about that entire creation, including us.