LETTERS: Of mayors, science and creation

Mayors among us
Former President Lyndon B. Johnson was quoted as saying: “When the burdens of the presidency seem unusually heavy, I always remind myself it could have been worse. I could be a mayor.”
Being a mayor has never been easy and has been made even more difficult during this pandemic. Mayor Kyle Deaver has done an outstanding job for Waco and was planning to step down after two terms as mayor and four years as a council member.
I had the privilege of working with Mayor Deaver for several years and know how dedicated he has been to making Waco a great city. Waco has been fortunate to have had a long list of great mayors and council members. They do not run as Republicans or Democrats but as public servants who must work together to get things done. Over the past four decades, I have worked closely with over a dozen mayors in Texas; the best leaders were able to listen to all of their constituents whether they agreed with them or not.
I believe Dillon Meek has the leadership skills and experience to be a great mayor for Waco. Experience matters. Dillon’s previous experience as a council member will serve him well as mayor. I’m proud to have had the opportunity to work with Dillon and know him to be a leader who will continue to benefit our community with honesty and integrity.
Please vote in this important election. Your vote does matter!
Dale A. Fisseler, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Fisseler retired as city manager in March 2018 after four years in that post. He started as deputy city manager in his native Waco in 2011, shortly after retiring as city manager in Fort Worth.
Energy among us
Physics professor Don Hardcastle’s doctorate and years at Baylor University clearly outrank my master’s in physics and 30+ years of teaching it in high school; however, I must point out a physics error in his letter of Oct. 9.
I agree with most of it. There is a well-established law that energy (including matter energy) can be neither created nor destroyed in our universe. As such, the creation of the universe is an extra-universal event, one not permitted by its own laws. How it came about cannot be established by science, which can only study the laws within it. Like Dr. Hardcastle, I view that creation as the act of an all-powerful and all-knowing being, which we call God. Furthermore, I imagine God to be all-caring about that entire creation, including us.
Where I object is his assertion that evolution required an extra-universal intervention by God. True, an isolated system cannot become more organized, but the earth is not an isolated system; we have an energy input from the sun. If you consider a small part of it, even a few molecules, one part can become more organized if others interacting with it become less so. We create order every time we hang up our clothes. Our energy input creates that order. Our bodies become more organized by the energy input of our food, and the food’s energy comes ultimately from the sun. The great mystery, indeed the greatest mystery, is how the laws of the universe were established some 14 billion years ago to make everything that has happened since possible, including us. We can only be thankfully in awe.
Bill Franklin, Waco
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!