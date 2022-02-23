LETTERS: Old Harry's demise on Mount Saint Helens; everybody rigs the game against Trump

For those of you who thriftily court Donald Trump’s views regarding the 2020 election, you should probably consider that the instant he determined he would run for the office of President of the United States, he knew, as well as many others, that there would be no circumstances in which he would accept or admit defeat in an election, be it the fabled “popular vote,” which truly is inconsequential, or the Electoral College. Everybody knew this before he ever ascended to the office after his announcement.

Despite my severe disdain for Hillary Clinton, I will bring up a quote from her that perfectly sums up his mentality, in which she states: “You know, every time Donald thinks things are not going in his direction, he claims whatever it is is rigged against him.”

She was referring to his extensive history of these claims, from the Emmys to the Iowa caucuses. So, it wasn’t a surprise he did the same thing after the 2020 election.

Food for thought.

Samuel Culper, Bellmead

