LETTERS: Old Harry's demise on Mount Saint Helens; everybody rigs the game against Trump

Harry’s demise
I read Nancy Marquis’ “Facts speaking” letter [Feb. 18]. It amused me because of the headline, then the letter’s content.
I lived in Vancouver, Washington in May 1980 when Mount St. Helens erupted. I read The Oregonian as it followed Mr. Truman’s refusal to leave his home, knowing full well it was going to erupt. He was 83, very independent, a widower who led a “colorful” life. Yes, he sat in his rocking chair as the mountain rumbled but he was prepared to “meet his maker” there on that mountain, not an evacuation shelter. Denial was not in his DNA. Yes, he and others died that day.
Now Nancy, it was not “layers of dust” that caused his body to never be found. I was there and saw the unbelievable destruction of mud and ash filled with giant trees that flowed down after a lake was taken out also. We all said a little prayer for “old Harry” but not a teardrop of pity or criticism. He knew exactly how he intended his life to end.
Elaine Sonafrank, Waco
Always rigged
For those of you who thriftily court Donald Trump’s views regarding the 2020 election, you should probably consider that the instant he determined he would run for the office of President of the United States, he knew, as well as many others, that there would be no circumstances in which he would accept or admit defeat in an election, be it the fabled “popular vote,” which truly is inconsequential, or the Electoral College. Everybody knew this before he ever ascended to the office after his announcement.
Despite my severe disdain for Hillary Clinton, I will bring up a quote from her that perfectly sums up his mentality, in which she states: “You know, every time Donald thinks things are not going in his direction, he claims whatever it is is rigged against him.”
She was referring to his extensive history of these claims, from the Emmys to the Iowa caucuses. So, it wasn’t a surprise he did the same thing after the 2020 election.
Food for thought.
Samuel Culper, Bellmead
Service, not shame
We need to address the Feb. 6 Associated Press article by Kimberly Kruesi and the Cash family’s misunderstanding of the services provided by Planned Parenthood versus “crisis pregnancy centers” highlighted in their Feb. 17 letter.
Planned Parenthood does not provide obstetric care. In other words, once you are pregnant and choose to remain so, you move on to an obstetrician (not at Planned Parenthood) who will guide and care for you throughout your pregnancy. 97% of Planned Parenthood clients come for reproductive health care such as birth control, well woman exams, STD testing and treatment, while 3% of clients are there for abortions.
We have wasted millions in Texas on the fraudulent and incredibly ineffective Alternatives to Abortion program. I would encourage everyone to research The Heidi Group to see just how far out of line these folks get. Mr. and Ms. Cash, my tax dollars would be better spent in preventing unwanted or dangerous pregnancies and Planned Parenthood is the best value for that service. It provides comprehensive, secular birth control without judgment or shame.
Cheryl Foster, Waco