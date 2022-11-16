LETTERS: One less hurdle to accessing health care; memories of teacher's red pen; Big 12/SEC snark

One less hurdle

In the article about medical debt published in Sunday’s Waco Trib, I spoke about the difficulties in accessing health care in McLennan County if you are uninsured or underinsured.

I am happy to report that one of the major hurdles in accessing care at Waco Family Medicine has been removed. In the past month, Waco Family Medicine has implemented a new phone system that allows you the option of saving your place in the queue and receiving a call back rather than staying on hold. Waiting on hold for extremely long periods is not feasible for people who are working or have limited minutes on their phone plans.

I have used this option a few times and have been pleasantly surprised. I received a call back in a timely manner without having to sit on hold for over an hour.

While I stand by my statement, “You literally need a graduate degree to navigate the health care system in the state of Texas,” there is one less hurdle in accessing care for McLennan County residents.

A sincere thank you to the people at Waco Family Medicine who listened to this concern and fixed the problem.

Carmen Saenz, Waco

Red pen pays off

When I hear network — and local — television anchors reversing grammatical terms like farther (distance) and further (also), I almost feel like apologizing to my former seventh-grade students for the way I graded their papers, for the strident corrections and insistence on correct expression of the English language. (Mercy. That’s almost a run-on sentence right there!)

But I said almost. As I entered a local restaurant recently, someone called from the parking lot: “Mrs. King!” Not recognizing the person, I didn’t respond until the woman shifted her tactic: “Kay!” My surprise quickly personified when I was hugged warmly by a grown-up Debbie Little, a student whose desk was in the second-left row of my Midway Junior High classroom No. 1.

“I just want to thank you for grading my themes so ... strictly,” she said. “I now write nutrition books!”

Perhaps I should sympathize with those media personnel who escaped the ravages of my merciless red grading pen. But like Debbie, there are those who survived and wisely invested such unwavering ambition — theirs and mine as well. Today I congratulate every one of them — unapologetically.

Kay King-Hill, Eddy

SEC trifecta

We know Baylor University’s football game was not what was wanted last Saturday night. Maybe it was that blackout feeling of doom and gloom, but Baylor certainly didn’t play as they have demonstrated lately.

However, I learned about our former and soon-to-be former Big 12 counterparts — my newly named SEC Trifecta: Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Texas — who all lost when they were all predicted to win.

So there you have it: The Big 12 will “really” miss you.

Ben Hagins, Woodway