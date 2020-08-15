LETTERS: Opinions vary on the Age of Trump

Gambling with lives
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is giving us all a masterclass in doublethink. From George Orwell’s prescient (though misdated) novel “1984,” doublethink is a process of indoctrination whereby the subject is expected to accept as true that which is clearly false, or to simultaneously accept two mutually contradictory beliefs as correct. Gov. Abbott pushes for local control, then wrests that control back, then says local governments can’t have more control because they aren’t enforcing his measures. This is not only ridiculous and untrue, but he has previously rebuked local officials for actually enforcing his measures!
It’s fine to have the Republican Party of Texas state convention in Houston in person, but he and Dan Patrick and other “leaders” will attend by video. It’s fine and safe and indeed mandatory for funding to reopen schools, but no date has yet been set to reopen tours to the governor’s mansion. Those praising him have apparently lost the ability to think independently and are such good little party members. It’s a dangerous act of submission on their part that allows him to continue to gamble with our lives.
Ellen Harris-Mevis, Hewitt
In defense of Trump
It was hard to read the letter to the editor [“Character is destiny,” Thursday] that accused President Trump of several things. Have we forgotten that, prior to the pandemic, the U.S. economy was at its best, unemployment at its lowest and small business booming? The racist comments attributed to him are totally unfounded. His support of the military and police departments is unflinching.
Think of your children and grandchildren. You can’t wish to have them raised as socialists who have too much federal debt to ever repay. The socialist ideas are coming from the Democrats. This is evident if one reads and believes what the Waco Trib, ABC, NBC and CBS report, as all are anti-Trump biased. Wake up and listen to and read some real news that provides facts, not hearsay.
President Trump is the greatest thing to happen to the United States in ages. The public should realize this and vote for him in November.
F.G. Hawkins, Asa
Leadership? Really?
We now have a president who is cutting funding for the post office so that voters who wish to vote by mail and avoid contracting COVID-19 may discover their ballots are delivered so late that their votes cannot be counted. We have politicians to whom we pay large amounts of salary, yet hardly any work is getting done because they cannot agree on anything. Our people are suffering and losing everything they have, including food for families. Our nation is constantly in one mess after another. We the people decide what we want. The president and Congress must follow the people’s orders.
Let’s cut politicians’ salaries to one-third till the post office has sufficient funds to efficiently process and deliver mail-in ballots and, frankly, anything else for which we depend daily on the U.S. Postal Service.
Jim Denton, Gatesville
