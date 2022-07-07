LETTERS: Osler misses a number of points, including stare decisis

Osler’s players

With sincere apologies to Albert Einstein, who provided the greatest insights into physics, and to Milton Friedman, who provided much of the modern foundation for our understanding of what makes the world economy work, I believe the most insightful person to have ever lived was William Shakespeare, because of what he understood about us. His famous quote, “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players,” describes what we do in our lives as “great pretenders.”

So perhaps we can dispense with that accusation by Mark Osler [“Faith fundamental to decision,” July 3]. We are all pretenders. Without mentioning names, note that some of the highest-ranking leaders in our government are passionately pro-choice Catholics. They have that right. Even the right to criticize decisions of their highest court, although these events always make me think of one of our great naval heroes, Commodore Stephen Decatur, (1779-1820, Battle of Tripoli): “My country, may she always be in the right, but my country, right or wrong.”

Osler states that there is a lot of “let’s pretend” with all of this, i.e., with the central fiction being that any alignment between faith and legal theory is purely coincidental. In his “trichotomy” of differing views, Osler states that for the first group, “their belief that life begins at conception is rooted in their religion, the same religious beliefs as the six Supreme Court justices who were raised as Catholics and voted against the Mississippi clinic at the heart of the Dobbs case.” But how could he know this, about an entire group of citizens or even a group of Supreme Court justices? Perhaps the “belief” of some is rooted in science. Is that possible? Medical science and our understanding of life has advanced quite a bit in the last 100 years. The advances in medical science have led to controversial legislation in some states such as the Texas “heartbeat” law. Without modern electronic monitors this would not even be a discussion. As to the second and third groups of Osler’s “trichotomy,” some in those groups might be painfully aware of the complexities of life and death (the judgment of Solomon) when decisions have to be made as to the most likely to survive and thrive. Shouldn’t those decisions be doctor/patient decisions?

And is it consistent for Osler to champion clemency for the guilty but not for the innocent unborn? Have we really thought all this through, and does personal convenience supersede the life of another?

As for stare decisis, it should be described as hardening of the arteries of jurisprudence. When we argue for a “living Constitution,” stare decisis is bad, and we argue for desired outcomes. When we want no change, we champion stare decisis.

All the world’s a stage, and all those who weren’t aborted merely players.

Charles Cook, Waco

Other views

My friend and former Baylor colleague Don Hardcastle believes [Letters, July 6] life begins at conception. This reasonable view poses many challenges for our law enforcement and court systems.

An alternate view is that human life begins with first breath/inspiration. Most are familiar with the medieval notion that a newborn that does not breathe is “stillborn” and, of course, the 14th Amendment to our Constitution states that citizenship begins at birth.

Others may have other views.

Gayle Avant, Waco